Yes, like that, with all the letters of the word, it was the great game of the triumph of Millionaires over America, 2-1, this Sunday in El Campín.

An amphibious match between water and grass, fast-paced, under the rain and the blizzard, between the grass and the puddles, in which Millonarios achieved a comeback of those that demonstrate the character, mettle and strength of the champion team that is and who wants to revalidate his crown.

Images of the game between Millonarios vs América de Cali today, November 19, 2023. PHOTO MAURICIO MORENO EL TIEMPO / @mauriciomorenofoto Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

America, for its part, wakes up this Monday with a tremendous hangover, with a guilty hangover because it played everything on the attack and with danger, because it had solid moments of attack, because it was winning the game, because it was able to increase the partial advantage… .

But he doesn’t have any points in the semi-final B home run table!

Defending is part of the game. And America, which keeps going and going, and comes back horrible.

The quality of his offensive game – only goalkeeper Soto was in charge of the defensive game and as far as he could – and the serious situation in which he put his rival, magnified the victory of Millonarios, in an attacking game ‘in the open sea’ by both.

America had a first half of pressing in the rival field, recovering and kicking; this is how he opened the account Cardona, and thus he was able to increase it.

Images of the game between Millonarios vs América de Cali today, November 19, 2023. PHOTO MAURICIO MORENO EL TIEMPO / @mauriciomorenofoto Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

The main protagonist of the triumph was Leonardo Castro, the scorer of Millos’ two goals, the scorer who missed the easy one, a ball that slipped in a puddle on the face of the goal and without a goalkeeper; but he made the most difficult ones, those of the comeback: a balloon kick that Mina took from inside and from the air, and a counterattack that Cataño served him cleanly to define the victory.

Leo Castro misses some incredible ones, which makes the fans curse, but he scores others and is the hero of the stands, as happens to every center forward.

Yesterday he achieved five goals in the semester with his comeback double. There aren’t many, but for Millos fans the ones this Sunday are worth double. Sure!

It was a game with full attack from both, without a defensive midfield, with América pressing high, with Millonarios playing fast, short and long counterattacks. Tremendous. This was the great game in El Campín.

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

