The very final has just begun. The 0-0 with which the beginning of the final fight for the star between Nacional and Millonarios ended seemed little to Millonarios because of what they did especially in the first half. Perhaps a good prize for Nacional that could not make a difference in its favor in Medellín.

The two biggest in this League and the two biggest in the history of the Colombian professional championship, offered the expected duel of styles and forms, but with strategic surprises and entry tactics.

National vs. Millionaires in the first leg of the final. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Surprises in the headlines: Authors, the DT of Nacional, put on the scientist’s gown after taking the test tube from the laboratory: he did not put a center forward, he played without his battering rams Duque and Ángel. Instead, he doubled down on the right with Ocampo and Candelo, and stirred up the midfield with Dorlan and Jarlan. But the experiment failed. The formula failed. Boom!

The gossips tell – which are generally the good ones – that Millionaires knew long before the rival’s experiment. So Gamero, his technical scientist, put on his gloves and glasses to put the acid that burned the idea of ​​the venue: Jáder Valencia as a high rivet to stop Ocampo, and Vega by Vasquez so that with his speed and confidence he would chase Dorlan and Jarlan.

millionaires, top

In the first half Millonarios was superior. He created four clear goal options, two of them with a high aesthetic degree by Mackalister Silva, with two cues, one in a carousel for a shot on the post by Cataño and another a high cue that ended in a shot from Castro and a rebound off the chest of the player. goalie.

The best of Nacional, without references in the area, was by obvious consequence the middle distance: a tempered shot from Banguero, a bombing from Zapata that the goalkeeper swiped and a swing from Dorlan that escaped the goalkeeper.

With the failure of the experiment, Autuori erased the board in the second half: he crossed out Ocampo and wrote “Duque” as a tip. But the complement was less vertigo, less speed, but more fight. Thus, a very comfortable game came out for Millos, who kept the ball away from his goal and set the pace. Thus, with little action in the areas (only a shot from Mackalister that grazed the horizontal and a deflected shot from Duque), the game ended with tension in the atmosphere, more due to the fear of losing on the edge of time: the game, then, he ended up on his toes.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Everything is yet to be defined on Saturday in Bogotá. Last night’s 0-0 left Millos with a better overall game feeling, because he had the clearest… The final is open and on Saturday, in Bogotá, the glory or the drama will be dictated.

PS Millos is concerned about the pain in his legs that caused Cataño and Vega to be relieved…Meluk tells him…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

