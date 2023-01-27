Saturday, January 28, 2023
Millos David reappears, clarifies what his team is and goes viral: this is how he looks today

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2023
in Sports
Millos David, in 2011
Photo:

Screenshot Channel 1

He is one of the famous fans because of the name he was given.

Is named milos david and is one of the most famous soccer fans, after the name his parents gave him 12 years ago.

The albiazul fans remember with sympathy the irruption of this ‘predestined’ baby: Millos David, who appeared in public before the triumph of Millonarios in the Colombian Cup of 2011 against Boyaca Chico. For this reason, some remember it as an ‘amulet’.

At that time, in the run-up to that title that ended a decades-long drought for the Bogotá team, the youngest jumped into the public arena because his parents decided to call him in honor of Millionaires.

Millos David reappeared

Millos David reappeared in this 2023, just before the start of the Millionaires season, and became a trend this Thursday on social networks by appearing in a video in which he answered questions from users on Tik Tok.

The minor commented that his favorite sport is soccer. He said that he was born on January 26 in Bogotá, that he also lives in the capital, and that this Thursday he turned 12, for which he received countless congratulations on the networks.

In addition, he told in a short video that this 2023 he enters his seventh year and that his favorite colors are White and blue

However, there are those who still doubt that Millos David is really a fan of Millonarios, which has even been laughed at.

Well, when consulted, Millos David replied: “For those who said that I am a fan of Santa Fe, America, National… it’s a big lie because I’m a loyal fan of Millonarios,” he said.

SPORTS

