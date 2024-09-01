Millonarios’ situation in the league table is pressing. For everything that the team hinted at when making the roster, headed by ‘El Tigre’ Radamel Falcao García, The 13th position in which the eighth round of the League began does not speak well of the performance at all.

This Sunday, Alberto Gamero’s team will once again be at home, but in a foreign stadium, the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio, where they will host Patriotas de Boyacá (5:10 pm, with Win+ Fútbol signal).

El Tigre, who suffered a fracture in his right hand on August 2, in the 1-0 victory against Tolima, had only missed one game due to that cause, the one Millos lost 2-1 against Águilas Doradas in the last match, a defeat that went down terribly badly with the fans.

“Based on what he has done this week, he is on the list, he has trained well, he has felt good. He is enthusiastic, we are all happy about that. Today he is among those called up,” Gamero said on Friday.

Millos’ absences continue: Mackalister will not go to Villavicencio

But beyond the possible return of the Colombian national team’s all-time top scorer, Gamero is still having trouble putting together his squad. David Mackalister Silva will not travel to Villavicencio due to a muscle problem.

“Candidate number one is (Daniel) Cataño, (Juan José) Ramírez is coming off an injury. The most viable option is Cataño, to maintain the same structure. There are other options, 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, but what we have worked on is with Cataño,” explained Gamero.

With only 7 points, but just three away from eighth place in a table disrupted by 10 postponed matches, Millonarios has no room for error, not only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of morale. It’s time to get back on track.

