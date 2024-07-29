Millionaires is far from having that performance that allowed it to be champion of the League in 2023 and that led it to fight for titles in 2022. 2024 has been very complicated for a team and a project that seems to have no fixed direction, after the tough elimination of the Libertadores Cup.

The youth project has changed, now they are looking to fight for the title Colombian Professional Football with more experienced players. However, the Ambassador team is still unable to find the performance that the team so desires. Coach Alberto Gamero.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Dimayor and @MillosFCOficial

Complicated defeat in the League

The new pieces are fitting into the team, but the group’s performance is not as desired. Millionaires He is suffering a lot in defence, the central duo does not offer many guarantees and the sides seem like highways for rivals to attack.

Much criticism arose after the 2-1 defeat of Millionaires against alliance for matchday 3 of the Betplay League, and not only because of the defeat, but also because of the constant defensive errors and the lack of ideas when attacking.

“We are trying to get the team to play better, to not lose so many balls… There are two things, one that I have to correct and also that they understand that this is happening to us, that is why I show them a lot of video so that they understand these things. We make a mistake and they charge us for it at the counter. This team has many more games where we have to learn many things when the result is adverse, it is one of those games where we say, we made two mistakes and they charged us for it,” said Alberto Gamero in a press conference.

Alliance vs. Millonarios Photo:@MillosFCOficial

Millionaires are looking for a child

It seems that the transfer window for players is already closed for Millionairesafter the arrival of footballers such as Radamel Falcao García, Félix Charrupí, Juan José Ramírez, Daniel Mantilla, Sergio Moquera, among others.

Although the offices are moving to bring in a reinforcement for Alberto Gamero’s technical team. EL TIEMPO was able to confirm that the Ambassador is interested in hiring the goalkeeping coach. Eduardo Niñowho recently left the discipline of Deportivo Cali.

The former player and now goalkeeping coach is in talks with the board of directors Millionaires who is looking for reinforcements. “Last week it was a possibility that was being considered. Today it is not signed,” a source explained to this newspaper.

Alberto Gamero, coach of Millonarios. Photo:Millonaries FC

Niño, with extensive experience after his time with the Colombian National Team with José Néstor Pékerman, Carlos Queiroz and Arturo Reyes, is reportedly negotiating a very important contract to land in Bogotá. “There was an approach and they were negotiating,” they explained to EL TIEMPO.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS