The present is not at all comfortable for the current League champion, Millionaires. The Bogotá team has not found its way, it is against the ropes to qualify and needs a reaction immediately. Therefore, victory in today’s match against Atlético Bucaramanga (8:30 pm Win + TV) is mandatory to straighten the path before it is too late.

This tense situation in Millonarios was exacerbated by the recent defeat in the capital’s classic against Santa Fe, which left a bad taste in the mouths of fans for losing against their classic home rival and with two expulsions that undermined the team’s performance.

Added to this is the version that emerged in the media that Alberto Gamero would not sign his contract renewal due to a possible offer from Real Zaragoza of Spain and that generated concern among fans. However, the version was categorically denied by the blue club by the president, Enrique Camacho, as he assured EL TIEMPO.

The version arises associated with the fact that the Spanish team belongs to the investment fund Amber Capital, whose founder is the French Joseph Oughourlian, and it is the same fund that owns Millonarios and the French Lens. According to Camacho, this press version, which also indicated that Alejandro Restrepo, the current coach of Pereira, would be in the pipeline, is false.

This newspaper confirmed that the key meeting for the signing will be in the coming days. In this regard, Gamero himself commented: “It surprises me because the owners of Millonarios, our president Camacho, have a lot of ties with Zaragoza and at no time have they touched on that issue with me… My renewal with Millonarios is to sign, there are already many things spoken, it’s just signing…”

In sports, Millonarios has at this moment, on date 11, a great need to start winning. They have 12 points in the standings, with only 3 wins. That is to say, they need about 18 points to reach 30, which is the tentative classification figure. Which indicates that the blue team, who has 10 games left including tonight’s, must win at least 6 more, that is, 60 percent of the games, to aspire to qualification.

Their next local rivals are Atlético Bucaramanga, Atlético Huila, Magdalena, Junior and Boyacá Chicó. As a visitor, they have to face Medellín, Envigado, América, Santa Fe and La Equidad.

“The only thing different now is that the team did not rest. Usually the team that wins in the middle of the year then falls, but that mentality must be changed. We have a championship ahead of us. This team is humble to accept mistakes and we will improve. “We have made mistakes, I have made mistakes, and we have these 10 games to fight for that classification at eight,” Gamero said at a press conference.

