Monday, February 13, 2023
Millonarios went into Super Bowl mode before playing against Tolima

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2023
in Sports
Millionaires in Super Bowl mode

Leonardo Castro makes 21 with a football.

Leonardo Castro makes 21 with a football.

This was the curious challenge of several players with an American football.

The United States is paralyzed this Sunday with the realization of Super Bowl LVII, in which the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will define the new champion of American football.

This sport is the most popular in that country and the figures that are handled around this game are multimillion. In addition, the halftime show, in which Rihanna will be in this year, also gets all the attention, and not only in what has to do with sports media.

The Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m., Colombian time. And at that time, Millonarios would already have been playing for half an hour against Deportes Tolima, in Ibagué.

That match was moved in time so as not to coincide with the match between Colombia and Venezuela, which closes the participation of the National Team in the South American U-20. It will start at 6 pm.

This is how Millionaires lived before the Super Bowl

The players from Millonarios and Tolima will miss the Super Bowl, but in the blue awnings they humorously took up the issue and announced their game this Sunday referring to the NFL final.

But it was not the only thing that Millionaires did with respect to the Super Bowl. Several players from the professional squad took on the challenge of trying to play 21 and have the most hits to an American football, which due to its oval shape becomes unpredictable.

Juan David Torres, who this Sunday has his first official call-up with the professional squad after arriving from Corinthians in Brazil, was the winner of the challenge, hitting the ball 40 times, beating players like Leonardo Castro, Elvis Perlaza and Larry Vásquez.

The ball with which the challenge was carried out will be raffled off by Millionaires in a contest on their social networks.

SPORTS

More sports news

