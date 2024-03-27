Millonarios found the goal when they lacked football and then backed it up with their best minutes in a long time, in the second stage, to win again after eight games, and not just any victory: they won the classic 315 against Santa Fe, who He submitted him in the first stage and that with the defeat, he lost the opportunity to go to rest on the holy days as leader of the 2024-I League.

Millonarios seemed to have the initiative and in the first 15 minutes, Santa Fe barely set foot on the northern half of the El Campín field. But as the minutes passed, Pablo Peirano's team began to gain confidence, advance lines and, above all, generate more and more danger.

Alberto Gamero, the blue coach, tried to put together a formula to cover the width of the field and avoid being hurt. He put together a line of three defenders with the three players who, in theory, are the substitutes, Óscar Vanegas, Jorge Arias and Álex Moreno Paz.

But first, the recovery area started taking on water. Afterwards, the defenders began to pass the ball everywhere and a bad rejection by goalkeeper Diego Novoa almost cost him a goal: he had to go back to recover the ball when Rodallega was already heading towards the goal. And then, he lost Arias to injury after he took a free throw and that dismantled his plans.

On the red side, Daniel Torres, once again, began to be fundamental and took advantage of all the advantages that Millonarios gave. The goal was unexpected and came, after two red attempts, in a penalty from Novoa to Rodallega that the victim himself converted into a goal, at 35 minutes.

But when Santa Fe seemed to continue passing by and Millonarios did not make three passes in a row, the blue tie came at 41: the red players waited for the judge to stop the game because Facundo Agüero asked for attention (he never dropped to the floor) and Millos came alive: throw-in, cross by Jhoan Hernández and goal by Daniel Cataño.

And before finishing the first stage, Millonarios hit another blow and went into the break with an advantage, thanks to a great corner kick by Daniel Ruiz, who had entered for Arias, and a luxury from Santiago Giordana, who finished off with scissors. .

The advantage seemed to give peace of mind to Millonarios, who had come from eight games without winning, and at times, the team looked like the one from 2023. And even, the one from 2022, which had much better ball handling. Santa Fe had a hard time recovering.

Peirano made three changes and with that, his team regained some control and generated a couple of options. But again, the three '10' of Millos got together and put together the 3-1 play, at 28 minutes into the second stage: Ruiz started it, Silva followed it, Cataño continued it with a cross looking for Juan Esteban Carvajal ( who had entered for Giordana) and when trying to prevent the ball from reaching the blue 9, Diego Hernández put the ball in his goal.

In the end, a goal by Jersson González, disallowed due to offside by José Erik Correa, prevented Santa Fe from closing the gap. MIllonarios started badly, was subdued and hit in the key moments to win a classic that restores his confidence for his debut in the Copa Libertadores, on Tuesday against Flamengo.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

