In Millionaires There is an air of happiness after the arrival of Radamel Falcao Garcia to Bogota. The ‘Tiger’ is not only coming to reinforce the team, he is coming to lead a 6-month project and the objective is to fight in the finals of the Colombian League.

According to the criteria of

But the arrival of the 37-year-old striker is not the only one that has taken place this week. The young player also arrived at the club Juan Jose Ramirezwho comes from shining in Orsomarsoin the promotion tournament.

Bogotá July 04, 2024. Millonarios fans gather outside the Bogotá Plaza Hotel to welcome Falcao. Photo Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo Credit: CEET Photographer: NESTOR GOMEZ Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Reinforcements of Millionaires

While the Copa America is being played, Millonarios has worked quietly with the signings of Jhon Emerson Córdoba, Sergio Mosquera, Félix Charrupí and Daniel Mantilla, but the machinery does not stop there.

According to the information provided by the journalist Julian Caperathe Ambassador is behind the goalkeeper Ivan Arboledaa player with extensive international experience.

The communicator pointed out that Millionaires has already made a formal offer to the goalkeeper to join Alberto Gamero’s orders. The offer would be until June 2025 with an option to buy.

Ivan Arboleda and Falcao Photo:Instagram: Ivan Arboleda Share

The curious thing about the case is that Grovewith a past in Banfield of Argentina, has already presented medical examinations with the Deportivo Cali of coach Hernán Torres, but he did not sign any contract and it has not been made official either.

Grove by Montero?

The possible arrival of Ivan Arboleda Millonarios could lead to the departure of goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, who would not be assured of continuing with the Bogota team.

Although it is not ruled out that he will come to fight for the starting position and take Diego Novoa’s place, since the experienced goalkeeper suffered a physical discomfort in one of the recent training sessions and it seems that the issue could be very serious.

Alvaro Montero Photo:Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast Share

Ivan Arboleda has just concluded a contract with the Anorthosis He is from Cyprus and at 28 years of age he is still looking for a club after a difficult time in Europe. The goalkeeper has extensive experience abroad, and was even a teammate of Falcao at Rayo Vallecano in Spain.

Despite playing for Deportivo Pasto in the youth teams, Iván Arboleda did not make his debut in Colombia and left at a very young age for Argentina, where he shone and made a name for himself in the south of the continent. After his experience at Taladro, he had a brief stint at Newwll’s Old Boys in Rosario.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS