The reason is due to a new concert. According to the journalist Cristian Pinzónthe match was postponed due to the presentation that the Canadian will have The Weeknd. Although the concert will be on October 4, the game will not be played this Sunday as planned because they must make all the preparations for the presentation at the ‘Colossus of 57’. Although the news will tighten the agenda of the Blue Ballet In the final stretch of all against all, the Bogotá team will be able to focus 100 percent for what will be the match against Oil Alliance for the second leg quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup.

On the last date, the Ambassadors they hit 1-2 Envigado with goals from Larry Vasquez and Beckham Castro to reach 22 points in fifth position, apart from the Colombia Cupthey beat 2-0 Oil Alliancein Ida’s rooms, thanks to Leo Castro and Edgar Guerra. With respect to Banana Cyclonefell 4-3 at Deportivo Calidespite the many Ricardo Marquez, Nicolas Gil and Gustavo Torrescoming in tenth place with 18 units.

“It was the game we imagined. Alianza had a low block and stood up well. We were patient and it is a marker that highlights the things we did well, but we could have increased it more. Alianza did not bring its starters, but the team that stopped showed great things, but it is a 2-0 that leaves the key open.”said.

Likewise, he was happy about the renewal signed a few days ago: “I thank the board of directors for believing in the project, they have trusted me and that is a satisfaction for me. I am calm and happy here and now it is a great responsibility for what is to come, you have to go day by day and fight for your goals. I want to improve myself and in Millonarios we have been champions, but the idea is to continue fighting for more titles. “I will not be calm about signing, there is a greater responsibility now”.

About postponing the duel against Magdalena Unionthe strategist commented: “This break doesn’t sit well with us, when we go to play suddenly we won’t be among the eight, it’s uncomfortable, but due to force majeure we will have to play that postponed match with Unión on dates that are not there”.

“We are very positive because we know that we have what it takes to save the category. We have set out to qualify for home runs. We have to look at the other table and we know that if we qualify for home runs we have a good chance of saving the category. It’s difficult because the average is a complicated thing. You lose a game and you put yourself in the relegation zone. We are thinking about achieving as many points as possible to be within the eight and from there, let it be whatever God wants. We are positive and we know that we have what we have.”he explained.

“When I arrived he (Harold Rivera) was already there. I was with him in minor divisions. He is a coach who analyzes his rival very well. “He already knows me, he knows my qualities, grateful for the opportunity and we are in that process of exploiting to give the best to the team.”he finished.

