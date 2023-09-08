millionaires and Santa Fe face off next Sunday, September 10, in the duel corresponding to date number ten of the BetPlay II 2023 League. The current champions are going through a difficult football moment, so the forecasts for this match are extremely tight.
Millonarios comes from losing 2-1 against Águilas Doradas de Rionegro, adding only two victories in their last five games, while Santa Fe comes from drawing 2-2 against Deportivo Cali, adding eight points out of fifteen possible.
When? Sunday September 10
Place: Bogota Colombia
Stadium: campin
Schedule: 20:20 hrs (Colombian time)
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
Juan Pablo Vargas, who would miss the game against Santa Fe, after being called up by the Costa Rican national team, could see action in the Colombian classic, after being “discalled” from the Tico team for the games against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates United States, corresponding to the FIFA date of September.
The reason? An injury from which the central defender failed to recover satisfactorily. However, the chances of at least adding minutes against Santa Fe are latent.
Goalie: A. Montero.
Defenses: O. Bertel, J. Arias, A. Llinás, S. Narravo
Media: L. Vasquez, D. Giraldo, D. Silva
Forwards: Catano, D. Ruiz, L. Castro
Faced with the significant loss of Hugo Rodallega, Independiente Santa Fe has seen the need to go out on the transfer market in search of a quality striker to support the offensive strategy of coach Hubert Bodhert.
Luis Carlos Ruíz, Jhon Pajoy and Jhon Miranda, are some of the names that have sounded to strengthen the offensive apparatus of the coffee growers, who have until September 9 to resolve this situation, since the closing of records for Colombian soccer is precisely that day.
Goalie: Anthony Silva
Defenses: Fabián Viáfara, Iván Scarpetta, José Aja and Mateo Garavito
Media: Iván Rojas and Jhojan Torres, Christian Marrugo, Kevin Londoño and Ever Valencia
Forward: yeison moreno
