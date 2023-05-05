At the same time, he recognized that he still does not have a replacement for the youth Oscar Corteswhich this Friday will focus on the selection of Colombia Sub-20He also said that he did not speak with Alvaro Monteroafter the mistake that the goalkeeper made in the opponent’s goal.

“Many times you win, tie and lose. Today the team didn’t play well, I’m realistic, but sometimes not playing well you tie. The fact that we did not play well today does not mean that Envigado was superior to us. We made a mistake and they charged us for it and then they defended themselves well. It was not the team against Cali, Barranquilla, against Nacional. Today it was difficult for us even at the beginning of the game, but I must also highlight the gallantry of the team. We were not clear attacking, but we had the desire to find the game “he expressed.

“I didn’t like the team at all, we have to correct it, but we drew against a team that defended well, burned up time and if I’m not bad with 30 points they qualify and there is more calm today. I didn’t talk to him (Montero), they are mistakes that are made. The pitch is for everyone, it’s not good but it’s for both of us. He made the mistake, it is not to crucify him because that is how he has saved us other times. The teammates had the courage to stand up for him, to support him and be able to tie. He knows that these mistakes are not made, he is a goalkeeper for the national team, but just as he has saved us today, he makes the mistake.”he added.