It will be next Sunday, May 7, when the duel between millionaires and Santa Fe Independent in it Nemesio Camacho Stadium (El Campín)in duel of Matchday 18, of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League.
Just this Thursday May 4th, The Blue Ballet He played his pending duel on Date 14 against Envigadowhich culminated in a 1-1 draw, in the campin. Luis Diaz overtook the Orange Team at minute 57, however, fernando uribe rescued the equalizer at 90 + 6 ‘. With this result, The Blues They are second in the classification with 30 units.
On the other hand, The cardinals come from having won 2-0 at Sports Tolimathanks to the targets of Hugo Rodallega and John Torres. After the victory, The Red Express he rose to eighth place in the table with 23 points.
This is all you need to know about the game
Date: Sunday, May 7
Location: Teusaquillo, Bogota
Stadium: the campin
Schedule: 6:20 p.m.
Referee: to designate
WHERE CAN YOU SEE IT?
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
LAST FIVE MATCHES BETWEEN BOTH
MILLIONAIRE: 2 wins
SANTA FE: 1 win
TIES: 2 draws
LAST FIVE MATCHES OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
MILLIONAIRE: EPGEE
SANTA FE: GPGEP
MILLIONAIRE NEWS
After the draw against Envigadothe technician Alberto Gamero He was realistic and accepted that his team’s match was not the best and that it should be improved when the rival reaches the campin with a low block, however, after the wear and tear that the game for the South American CupHe also praised the commitment of his players.
At the same time, he recognized that he still does not have a replacement for the youth Oscar Corteswhich this Friday will focus on the selection of Colombia Sub-20He also said that he did not speak with Alvaro Monteroafter the mistake that the goalkeeper made in the opponent’s goal.
“Many times you win, tie and lose. Today the team didn’t play well, I’m realistic, but sometimes not playing well you tie. The fact that we did not play well today does not mean that Envigado was superior to us. We made a mistake and they charged us for it and then they defended themselves well. It was not the team against Cali, Barranquilla, against Nacional. Today it was difficult for us even at the beginning of the game, but I must also highlight the gallantry of the team. We were not clear attacking, but we had the desire to find the game “he expressed.
“I didn’t like the team at all, we have to correct it, but we drew against a team that defended well, burned up time and if I’m not bad with 30 points they qualify and there is more calm today. I didn’t talk to him (Montero), they are mistakes that are made. The pitch is for everyone, it’s not good but it’s for both of us. He made the mistake, it is not to crucify him because that is how he has saved us other times. The teammates had the courage to stand up for him, to support him and be able to tie. He knows that these mistakes are not made, he is a goalkeeper for the national team, but just as he has saved us today, he makes the mistake.”he added.
POSSIBLE LINEUP OF MILLIONAIRES
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Andrés Murillo, Alex Moreno, Samuel Asprilla, Israel Alba
Midfielders: Juan Pereira, Steven Vega, Juan Torres
Forwards: Fernando Uribe, Edgar Guerra, and Yuber Quiñones.
Substitutes: Ramiro Brochero, Luis Paredes, Juan Moreno, Dewar Victoria, Ricardo Rosales, Kliver Moreno.
SANTA FE NEWS
This Thursday, The Lions they fell before him University Sports of Peru in the Monumental Stadium of Lima 2-0, after goals from Emmanuel Herrera and Matias Di Bennedettoin the Group Phase of the South American Cup.
After what happened, the ’10’ of the team, Jose EnamoradoHe gave his impressions: “A strong game, very disputed, they were lucky when the ball was still. We tried to tie it and now it’s time to wait until the next match”.
On the other hand, the technical director Harold Rivera He made a self-criticism before the fall: “The balance of the match is negative because we came to play another kind of match and to score, unfortunately it was not like that. Despite that start where we couldn’t with the pressure from Universitario, they scored two goals from set pieces. In the end I have to make one more change with Fabián Viáfara’s injury. At times we had the ball, at times we didn’t, it was disputed and we couldn’t do what we like, which is to have the ball and play on the wings”.
POSSIBLE SANTA FE LINEUPS
Goalie: John Espitia
Defenses: David Ramirez, Kevin Mantilla, Fabio Delgado, Juan Roa
Midfielders: Ivan Rojas, Johan Torres, Christian Marrugo
Forwards: Hugo Rodallega, José Enamorado, Wilfrido de la Rosa
Substitutes: Duván Palacios, Jersson González, Marlon Torres, Jonathan Barboza, Neyder Moreno, Wilson Morelo, José Silva, José Aja, Juan Aristizábal
FORECAST 90MIN
Millionaires 1-0 Santa Fe
