Millonarios vs Santa Fe: how much are the squads worth in the capital classic?

The clash between José Aja and Andrey Estupiñan.
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
The clash between José Aja and Andrey Estupiñán.
They will play another classic on Sunday, September 10.
Millionaires and Santa Fe They will be measured on the tenth date of Colombian soccer this Sunday, September 10 at the stadium El Campin.
Millos maintained the champion roster for this second semester, but he has not been able to achieve the best results and today he is outside the classification zone.
The rival
Santa Fe has a short payroll, but Huberth Bodhert They have managed to manage it as best they can, but they have barely won at home and outside their stadium they maintain few points.
Transfermark says that Millonarios’ payroll has a value of 24.60 million euros, although for this match against Santa Fe they will not have some of their most expensive players available such as Daniel Ruiz (with Colombia U-23), Álvaro Montero (with Colombia in Qualifiers) and Juan Pablo Vargas (injured).
The heat of the Santa Fe payroll barely reaches 13.08 million euros and the injured player Yilmar Velásquez is the most expensive with a price of 900 thousand euros, although it has other important footballers such as Jhojan Torres, Antony Silva, Fabián Sambueza.
