For Matchday 8 of the 2024 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia, Millionaires will visit Boyaca Patriots in it Bello Horizonte King Pele Stadiumnext Sunday, September 1, where the team will seek to return to the path of victory.
He Blue Ballet comes from being overcome 2-1 by Golden Eagles in it Arturo Cumplido Sierra Stadium. John Cordoba overtook the Ambassadorsbut Guillermo Celis and Jorge Ramos They managed to make a comeback. Millos is twelfth in the standings with seven points.
On the other hand, The Lancer divided units by not harming each other Equityin a duel that ended without scoring in Independencedespite having one more man from the 11th minute due to the expulsion of Leider Riascos. He Red is fifteenth in the table with six points.
The last time they faced each other, Patriots won by the minimum of Gianfranco Peña.
When? Sunday, September 1st
Where? Villavicencio, Colombia
Stadium: Beautiful Horizon – King Pele
Schedule: 17:10 hours (Colombia)
The transmission will be through Win+ Football.
After the fall against Golden Eaglesthe alarms went off in the white and blue club, so names began to be handled to replace Alberto GameroHowever, in the end, the board has already made a decision.
According to the journalist Julian Caperathe board of directors and the players decided to give the coach their vote of confidence and showed him their support, so there is great confidence that he can take the victory against Patriotas, so this match will be key for his future.
“Two games ago, Millonarios was not looking for a coach, today they are looking for one and I have confirmed that they have already spoken with three, they asked about availability, intentions to work and different things. I don’t know if they are going to fire him now, it may happen in the game against Patriotas, people ran the team out of the stadium, it was not serious, but there were whistles in Sincelejo.”said Mauricio Gordilloa Millos supporter journalist.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andres Lllinas, Jader Valencia, Delvin Alfonzo
Midfielders: Daniel Cataño, David Silva, Daniel Giraldo
Forwards: John Cordoba, Daniel Ruiz, Leo Castro
Substitutes: Iván Arboleda, Stiven Vega, Santiago Giordana, Juan Pereira, Kevin Palacios, Félix Charrupí, Jorge Arias
During the duel between the Red and Equity, Brayan Correa He suffered a strong blow when fighting for a divided ball with Leider RiascosIt was in the 6th minute when the action happened and the 31-year-old player fell lying on the field, after a few seconds, he convulsed, so he was immediately transferred to the emergency center, where it was reported that he was out of danger.
“They spoke to us, everything was normal, that he was fine (Brayan), that we should be calm. The worst thing that could have happened was that they were left with ten players, we know that with eleven they fall back, but, perhaps suddenly they were more forward. Equidad plays to counterattack, to defend itself, is how the professor is characterized. Alexis (Garcia) by setting up a defensive block and then coming out quickly at speed. We countered their attacks”said the helmsman Harold Rivera after the meeting.
Goalie: John Valencia
Defenses: Jose Garcia, Mateo Rhodes, Carlos de las Salas, Diego Ruiz
Midfielders: Dewar Victoria, Andres Alarcon, Flabian Londono
Forwards: Sebastian Moreno, Jhonier Viveros, Cristian Martinez
Substitutes: Jhomier Guerrero, Juan Aristizabal, Camilo Charris, Joao Rodriguez, Juan Diaz, Juan Arce, Sergio Roman, Johan Perea
Millionaires 1-1 Patriots
