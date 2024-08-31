#ProfessionalTeam | We fly high in our nest. 🦅🔥 Our boys brought joy to Sincelejo, victory of Águilas Doradas against Millonarios in the Betplay Dimayor II League. 😎🦅🔥 *Sorry I’m late, I was celebrating with the boys. Att: The CM. pic.twitter.com/GaX3RQl0rX — Golden Eagles (@AguilasDoradas) August 26, 2024

On the other hand, The Lancer divided units by not harming each other Equityin a duel that ended without scoring in Independencedespite having one more man from the 11th minute due to the expulsion of Leider Riascos. He Red is fifteenth in the table with six points.

#LALIGAxWIN ⚽ Relive the best actions of the agonizing draw between Patriotas and La Equidadhttps://t.co/d5ylumtxXi pic.twitter.com/HWQazFsV07 — Win Sports (@WinSportsTV) August 24, 2024

According to the journalist Julian Caperathe board of directors and the players decided to give the coach their vote of confidence and showed him their support, so there is great confidence that he can take the victory against Patriotas, so this match will be key for his future.

“Two games ago, Millonarios was not looking for a coach, today they are looking for one and I have confirmed that they have already spoken with three, they asked about availability, intentions to work and different things. I don’t know if they are going to fire him now, it may happen in the game against Patriotas, people ran the team out of the stadium, it was not serious, but there were whistles in Sincelejo.”said Mauricio Gordilloa Millos supporter journalist.

🚨 Alberto Gamero was confirmed by the Millonarios executives. In addition, the captains expressed their commitment to the project. #DividedBalloon @ESPNColombia pic.twitter.com/yPR3UbTj1U — Julian Capera (@JulianCaperaB) August 27, 2024

“They spoke to us, everything was normal, that he was fine (Brayan), that we should be calm. The worst thing that could have happened was that they were left with ten players, we know that with eleven they fall back, but, perhaps suddenly they were more forward. Equidad plays to counterattack, to defend itself, is how the professor is characterized. Alexis (Garcia) by setting up a defensive block and then coming out quickly at speed. We countered their attacks”said the helmsman Harold Rivera after the meeting.

Scare in Tunja: Brayan Correa is taken away in an ambulance after a hard blow to the head, in Patriotas vs. La Equidad – It happened in the match played this Saturday in Tunja. – https://t.co/CIZMgF76yz pic.twitter.com/WT6kbmtIIO — Jorge Madrid (@jorgemadridp) August 26, 2024