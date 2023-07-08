In Colombia there are many sports classics, which local soccer fans enjoy in a great waybecause on several occasions they have been able to see nights full of goals, assists and many emotions.

Millionaires was able to get his long-awaited star 16 from the hand of sports coach Alberto Gamero. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

This is why the team led by Alberto Gamero (Millionaires) will have a preparation match for the start of the second semester against their last rival in the final of the Colombian league, Atlético Nacional.

To highlight this match, it can be said that the two teams already come with a very important precedent, since Millonarios was able to overcome Nacional, in order to obtain the title that the capitalists wanted so much.

Now, after everything that has happened, a friendly has been established that you will be able to live and witness in Miami tomorrow, July 8.

Why is the game taking place outside the country? Because these two teams seek the best for the club and its players, Therefore, for economic and preparation purposes, they decided to accept an agreement with the DRV PNK Stadiumhome of Inter Miami, an MLS team that a few weeks ago signed world star Lionel Andrés Messi.

Furthermore, in the last few hours it was learned that it will be broadcast on ESPN and the streaming platform Star +, So, if you are a loyal fan of your team, we invite you to watch it through these channels or applications.

Keep in mind that this match will be narrated by one of the best football journalists today, this is Miguel Simón, This was confirmed by the Colombian journalist for ESPN, Víctor Romero, through one of his social networks.

An unofficial information also commented that ‘Pacho Vélez will be in charge of commenting and analyzing the plays of the Colombian teams.

Falcao García: the novel that brought him closer to and away from Millionaires

