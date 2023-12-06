Millionaires receive this Wednesday Atlético Nacional at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium (6 pm) for the last date of the B quadrangular of the Betplay League. It will be a duel in which both teams will defend their pride.

It may be of interest to you: Falcao, unbeatable in the Copa del Rey: see his great goal in Rayo’s victory; video

Although no important things are at stake after being left without the possibility of qualifying for the final of the League, Bogota and Antioquia want to close the semester with a victory against their classic rival in Colombia.

Nacional was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup by beating Millonarios 5-4, today, November 23, at the Atanasio Giradot Stadium in Medellín. See also Inter, revenues increasing and losses reduced by 55 million. And Zhang announces that... Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Millionaires comes from losing by the minimum difference (1-0) against the Cali America and sentenced his fate in the group. While Nacional was beaten against Independiente Medellín (0-5) and said goodbye to the final options.

Also: Colombian women’s team defeated New Zealand in a friendly

It will be the fourth match between both teams in the last month: in the first, in the League, Millonarios won 0-1 at the Atanasio Girardot. The other two games ended in a draw: 1-1 in both games of the Colombia Cup final and a penalty shootout won by the Purslane team.

Nacional was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup by beating Millonarios 5-4, today, November 23, at the Atanasio Giradot Stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Taking into account the latest results, artificial intelligence (AI) predicted the winner of the Colombian classic and surprised with its response.

“Millonarios has had a better historical performance against Nacional, with more wins overall. This could suggest a slight psychological or confidence advantage for Millonarios. The fact that Millonarios won the last game against Nacional could influence the morale of both teams , potentially giving Millonarios a psychological boost,” Chat GPT noted.

Read here: Ronaldinho brought out all his magic in a match of Conmebol legends, video

And he added: “Given these variables, we might be inclined to think that Millonarios has a slight advantage, especially considering its recent victory and its historical superiority in direct confrontations.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO