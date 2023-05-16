Óscar Cortés 🇨🇴 is emerging as the figure of Colombia for the U-20 World Cup.

He is the player with the best present in the call, also showing tremendous physical condition for his age.

Powerful winger in driving, fast in the open field and decisive in the rival area. pic.twitter.com/sv1FfiyEOX

— The Board of DT (LPDT) (@LaPizarraDelDT_) May 10, 2023