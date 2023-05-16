This Wednesday, May 17, the last day of the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament will take place, of the Dimayor Betplay League. Therefore, millionaires will receive Equity in it Nemesio Camacho Stadium ‘El Campin’remembering that the first will be in the next phase, while the second will seek to add three to be able to be in the home runs.
The Blue Ballet comes from equalizing 1-1 with Boyacá Chico in it Independence Stadiumwith Luis Paredes marking for the visit and Louis Pena by the House. With this result, the albiazules remained at the top with 37 units.
On the other hand, The Underwriters achieved a victory over Bucaramanga for the minimum of Jose Hernandez at minute 85. With the victory they reached the tenth step of the table with 25 points.
Date: Wednesday, May 17
Location: Teusaquillo, Bogota
Stadium: the campin
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
MILLIONAIRE: 1 win
EQUITY: 3 wins
TIES: 1 draw
MILLIONAIRE: EGGEP
EQUITY: GEGEG
Goalie: Juan Moreno
Defenses: Andrés Murillo, Alex Moreno, Samuel Asprilla, Israel Alba
Midfielders: Nicolas Arevalo, Larry Vasquez, Steven Vega
Forwards: Fernando Uribe, Beckham Castro, Luis Paredes
Substitutes: Jhoan Hernández, Daniel Giraldo, Juan Torres, Yuber Quiñones, Ramiro Brochero, Camilo Romero, Dewar Victoria, Juan Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Jorge Arias
During the duel against Bucaramangathe team led by Alexis Garcia He had several options in the first half, without having the desired effectiveness. Despite the dominance The Underwriter He has had a huge scare when he received a bit of Enjoy it Lencina, but in the end it was annulled. Now, if he wants to be in the home runs, he will have to leave everything on the field to beat millionaires.
Goalie: washington ortega
Defenses: Alejandro Prieto, Joan Castro, Joiner Montero, Andrés Correa
Midfielders: Johan Rojas, Ederson Moreno, Pablo Lima
Forwards: Jose Hernandez, Francisco Chaverra, David Camacho
Substitutes: Carlos Arboleda, José Lloreda, Juan Mahecha, Jorge Ramos, Kevin Londoño, Andrés Pérez, Daniel Polanco
Millionaires 3-1 Equity
