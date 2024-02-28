Final in Campín and Once Caldas beat Millonarios 2-0 when many predicted a defeat with a landslide included. Game well played and won with class on one of the best rosters in the country. Dayro one goal away from equaling the record. We'll see how some settle in. pic.twitter.com/6tPZPzGVjb — Luis Henao Montoya (@LuisHenao_M) February 28, 2024

With 4 consecutive defeats and with poor, mediocre football and without vital signs of raising its level, Atlético Nacional lost 2-0 against Equidad on matchday 9 of the Betplay 2024 League in the first half. 🎧🎧🎧🎧🎧🎧🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤⚽⚽⚽⚽#LigaBetPlay #National Athletic 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/KGNL7CKTYq — Cristian valencia M (@valenciamontoy2) February 26, 2024

“There is a lot of sadness, we had not suffered one of these potholes. But you have to be strong. There is a big problem, we don't get into it. Goals are isolated plays. The penalty was reckless. I have no complaints. The players must be reassured. We did everything to at least tie. Now it is about receiving criticism and becoming strong to reverse the moment. They're going to call me stubborn, crazy, even brute. But the situation is that we don't score a goal and create. The archers always show figures. Something is happening, what I find is that we are not scoring a goal. But we create options. In these last three games we have had more than twenty shots. The results are important for the coaches, but also the context of the game. “It was to win the game and we didn't make it.”exclaimed the strategist.

“We watch a lot of videos and to raise self-esteem is to show them what we do. They realize what they create and do not convert. I get very upset when the team does not react or does not elaborate, but the structure is to find the matches. Just because I lost three games and didn't score goals, I'm not going to change my way of playing. The group feels comfortable like this, we will continue to insist. From this moment we are going to leave. It's not easy for me to go out and have things yelled at me. It's a hard moment. If I have had something, it is that my team respects the fans. Today I was hurt, but we are going to reverse it”he finished.

“I went to Europe to play because nothing happened here in Colombia, I played with Lorca in the Third Division, the pandemic caught me there and while there I had the possibility of going to Romania, where I spent two years of new, interesting experiences. “I returned to Colombia and Equidad gave me the opportunity.”he declared.

“The truth is that I have always been close to Millonarios, I like it, but obviously at this moment my heart is with Equidad and obviously on Saturday when we play against them we are going to do our thing, but, since I am from here, obviously if I was little Millonarios was the first team I started supporting”concluded the Bogota native.