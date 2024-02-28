Next Saturday, March 2, Millionaires receives Equity in it Nemesio Camacho 'El Campín' Stadium for Matchday 10 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor Leaguewhere he will try to return to the path of victory.
The Ambassadors comes from falling 0-2 against Once Caldas in El Campinthanks to the Ecuadorian's goals Billy Arce and Dayro Moreno. Thus, The Blue Ballet It is thirteenth in the general table with eleven units.
On the other hand, the Insurers They come from defeating 2-0 National Athletic with doublet of Kevin Viveros in El Campin. Thanks to this, they appear second in the classification with 17 points.
When? Saturday, March 2
Where? Bogota Colombia
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho (El Campín)
Schedule: 16:00 hours (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
The ambassador team is going through a bad sporting moment by accumulating its third consecutive defeat in the League this Tuesday, which left the coach hurt. Alberto Gamerowho gave his views in the post-match conference.
“There is a lot of sadness, we had not suffered one of these potholes. But you have to be strong. There is a big problem, we don't get into it. Goals are isolated plays. The penalty was reckless. I have no complaints. The players must be reassured. We did everything to at least tie. Now it is about receiving criticism and becoming strong to reverse the moment. They're going to call me stubborn, crazy, even brute. But the situation is that we don't score a goal and create. The archers always show figures. Something is happening, what I find is that we are not scoring a goal. But we create options. In these last three games we have had more than twenty shots. The results are important for the coaches, but also the context of the game. “It was to win the game and we didn't make it.”exclaimed the strategist.
“We watch a lot of videos and to raise self-esteem is to show them what we do. They realize what they create and do not convert. I get very upset when the team does not react or does not elaborate, but the structure is to find the matches. Just because I lost three games and didn't score goals, I'm not going to change my way of playing. The group feels comfortable like this, we will continue to insist. From this moment we are going to leave. It's not easy for me to go out and have things yelled at me. It's a hard moment. If I have had something, it is that my team respects the fans. Today I was hurt, but we are going to reverse it”he finished.
Goalie: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Delvin Alfonzo, Jhoan Hernández
Midfielders: David Silva, Stiven Vega, Daniel Ruíz, Emerson Rodríguez
Forwards: Santiago Giordana, Leo Castro
Substitutes: Sander Navarro, Beckham Castro, Juan Pereira, Daniel Cataño, Daniel Giraldo, Alex Moreno, Camilo Romero
The team has been having one of its best campaigns in a long time, being second in the table and the only undefeated team in the tournament. One of the most notable players is Felipe Acostawho spoke with him Vbar of Snail Radiomaking his love for the millionaire team known, but knowing that now it is due to the Capital Green.
“I went to Europe to play because nothing happened here in Colombia, I played with Lorca in the Third Division, the pandemic caught me there and while there I had the possibility of going to Romania, where I spent two years of new, interesting experiences. “I returned to Colombia and Equidad gave me the opportunity.”he declared.
“The truth is that I have always been close to Millonarios, I like it, but obviously at this moment my heart is with Equidad and obviously on Saturday when we play against them we are going to do our thing, but, since I am from here, obviously if I was little Millonarios was the first team I started supporting”concluded the Bogota native.
Goalie:Washington Ortega
Defenses: Martín Payares, Daniel Polanco, Andrés Correa, Fabián Viáfara
Midfielders: Elan Ricardo, Felipe Acosta, Juan Ceballos
Forwards: Johan Rojas, Amaury Torralvo, Kevin Viveros
Substitutes: Jaison Mina, José Lloreda, Léiner Escalante, David Camacho, Bleiner Agrón, Andrés Pérez, Juan Mahecha
Millionaires 0-1 La Equidad
