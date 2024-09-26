Millonarios returns to play at home, the El Campín stadium, After the Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Colombia, the team coached by Alberto Gamero will host Jaguares on Wednesday, who are in the relegation zone.

The last time Millonarios was at home in Bogotá was on August 2, when they defeated Deportes Tolima 1-0, with a goal by Andrés Llinás, today substitute due to technical decision.

Millonarios had to play a home game in Villavicencio, against Patriotas: that day they won 3-0 and Radamel Falcao García scored his first goal with the blue jersey. The ‘Tigre’ is recovering from a muscle problem.

Millonarios and Jaguares lineups