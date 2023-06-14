The semifinal home runs of the Dimayor Betplay League, of the 2023 Opening Tournament, since there is only one date left for the grand final between the two leaders to finally be played. It will be this Saturday June 17 when millionaires be measured at Independent Medellin in it Nemesio Camacho Stadium for Date 6 of B Group.
He Blue Ballet comes from suffering a painful defeat against Boyaca Chico for 2-1 in the Independence Stadium. Alex Moreno had overtaken the albiazules, however, wilmar cruz and Louis Pena they got the somersault. Despite the fall, the ambassadors stay on top of B Group with ten points, while boyacá has two fewer, so millionaires he must win to be able to dream of the grand finale without any problem.
On the other hand, The Red of the Mountain He is already completely eliminated by only having two points, after having fallen against cali america for the minimum of Darwin Quintero. Although he no longer has any chance of reaching the grand final, El Matador will seek to close his participation in the semifinal home runs with his face held high.
Date: Saturday, June 17
location: Teusaquillo, Bofota
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campin’
Schedule: 5:15 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
millionaires: 2 wins
INDEPENDENT MEDELLIN: 1 win
TIES: 2 draws
millionaires:PGGGE
INDEPENDENT MEDELLIN: Peppa
John Paul Vargas said goodbye this Monday to his colleagues in millionaires and joined the concentration of Costa Rica for the friends of the FIFA datehowever, he regrets leaving the team in the final phase of the league.
“It’s horrible, you play the entire tournament and you have to leave in the finals. It’s not nice to anyone. It’s not horrible for going to the national team, because my country is beautiful, but the situation of colliding between having to leave and leaving Millonarios is hard for you and it’s not that you wish that on someone as a player “expressed the central defender.
“I think there are players with a lot of quality, those of us who are leaving will be well replaced by the players who are there, it will not be the exception”ended.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
defenses: Omar Bertel, Alex Moreno, Elvis Perlaza, Jorge Arias
midfielders: Daniel Girardo, Daniel Catano, Larry Vazquez
strikers: Leo Castro, Beckham Castro, Oscar Cortes
substitutes: Steven Vega, Luis Ruiz, Fernando Uribe, Juan Moreno, Oscar Vanegas, Andrés Llinás, Dewar Victoria, Yuber Quiñones
daniel ossapresident of the DIM, gave specific statements for the microphones of ‘Red Hot’the team’s radio program, where he told how the hiring process for the new coach is going.
The team is already thinking about the next semester, although Sebastian Botero He left good feelings in the ‘all against all’, his performance in the semifinal home runs left much to be desired. Therefore, the leadership is already thinking of a coach to take on the club’s sports project.
“We have like two or three open fronts. There is no single plan. We cannot stay with a single option, but it is not as fast as we would like. The DIM project goes above the technician there is. We are going to have a process, but the DT has to give results. It is difficult in a team like ours, lacking titles, to put up with no sporting results”he expressed.
Goalie: Luis Vasquez
defenses: Jhon Palacios, Malcom Palacios, Yulián Gómez, Jonathan Marulanda
midfielders: Daniel Torres, Miguel Monsalve, David Loaiza
strikers: Jorge Cabezas, Ever Valencia, Enmerson Battle
substitutes: Jordy Monroy, Juan Arizala, Luciano Pons, Edwin Cetre, Andrés Ricaurte, Andrés Mosquera, Daniel Londoño
Millionaires 2-1 Independiente Medellin
