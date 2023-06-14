fans of #Boy they would have been attacked by ‘Millos’ men in their own stadium: “they came upon us”, reported #Publimetro. Although he was the big favorite and had the support of his fans, #Millionaires lost 2-1 with Boyacá Chicó. The triumph of…https://t.co/438uh3XTgS pic.twitter.com/27f7SXVKBJ — BoyacaLEinforma (@BoyacaLEinforma) June 13, 2023

AMERICA DE CALI HIT INDEPENDENT MEDELLÍN AT HOME AND HAS LIGHT HOPES OF GOING TO THE FINAL. 🇨🇴 DIMAYOR League

Quadrangular

🗓️ 5

🏟️ Atanasio Girardot

🏙️ Medellin

Independiente Medellin 0-1 America de Cali 0-1 D. Quintero 58′ pic.twitter.com/eDxUNwg3Wb – Pure Football (@PuroFtbol13) June 13, 2023

In the absence of a date: For group A: 🟡⚫️ Oil Alliance.

⚪️ 🟢National Athletic.

🔴🔵 Deportivo Pasto. For group B: 🔵⚪️ Millionaires.

⚪️🔵 Boyaca Chico. They are the ones chosen to reach the grand final. Last date next Saturday. Predictions? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zzQrEHGToR — Dilan Orjuela (@DilanOrjuela5) June 13, 2023

“It’s horrible, you play the entire tournament and you have to leave in the finals. It’s not nice to anyone. It’s not horrible for going to the national team, because my country is beautiful, but the situation of colliding between having to leave and leaving Millonarios is hard for you and it’s not that you wish that on someone as a player “expressed the central defender.

“I think there are players with a lot of quality, those of us who are leaving will be well replaced by the players who are there, it will not be the exception”ended.

Juan Pablo Vargas: “The feeling is horrible because you play the whole tournament and you have to leave in the finals. The situation of having to go and leaving Millonarios is very hard for you” Ⓜ️pic.twitter.com/H0MHyKSn5Q — John Bee (@JDBeetar) June 12, 2023

Next weekend… ALL UNITED ON THE FIELD FOR THE CLASSIFICATION! 🏟️⚽️💙🔥 GO MILLIONAIRE! pic.twitter.com/I0b6jtIfFv – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) June 12, 2023

The team is already thinking about the next semester, although Sebastian Botero He left good feelings in the ‘all against all’, his performance in the semifinal home runs left much to be desired. Therefore, the leadership is already thinking of a coach to take on the club’s sports project.

“We have like two or three open fronts. There is no single plan. We cannot stay with a single option, but it is not as fast as we would like. The DIM project goes above the technician there is. We are going to have a process, but the DT has to give results. It is difficult in a team like ours, lacking titles, to put up with no sporting results”he expressed.

[🥳❤️💙] We ended the day sharing with the family the birthday of our president Daniel Ossa! 👏

May there be many more, Dani! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/jvkV0GBOWT — DIM (@DIM_Oficial) June 8, 2023