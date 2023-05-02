It will be next Thursday, May 4, when the pending duel between millionaires and Envigado of Matchday 14, of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay Leagueto be held in the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campin’.
Just this Sunday The Blue Ballet will face the junior athletic on Date 17, on the Metropolitan Roberto Melendez. However, they previously defeated 4-3 cali america in El Campín, thanks to goals from Jorge Arias, Leonardo Castro, David Silva and Oscar Cortes. In this way, they are second in the classification with 29 units.
In the same way, The Orange Team He will also play his Matchday 17 match next Monday, May 1 against Atletico Huila in it South Sports Center. Their last league game was a goalless draw against Sports Pereira in it Hernan Ramirez Villegas. Envigado He is eleventh in the table with 19 points.
Date: Thursday, May 4
Location: Teusaquillo, Bogota
Stadium: the campin
Schedule: 6:05 p.m.
Referee: to designate
TV channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
MILLIONAIRE: 3 wins
SIGNED: 1 win
TIES: 1 tie
MILLIONAIRE: GEEGG
SIGNED: EEGPE
Oscar Cortes He has been a key player for the club and for the national team Colombia Sub-20, but in recent days it was confirmed that he will not go to the World Cup in the category to be held in Argentina. For this reason, the player will stay at the club to continue growing as a footballer and if everything goes well, win the title of league champion.
The reason for his absence from the international competition is due to a historic agreement with The Blue Ballet because they have sold the footballer to Europe, so now he must finish the championship and leave. The agreement is economically important for the blues and for this reason they do not want to risk it, since the new club is waiting for him in June to take the exams and sign his contract.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andres Llinas, Elvis Perlaza, and Jorge Arias.
Midfielders: Daniel Giraldo, Larry Vazquez, David Silva
Forwards: Oscar Cortés, Daniel Cataño, Leonardo Castro
Substitutes: Samuel Asprilla, Stiven Vega, Fernando Uribe, Edgar Guerra, Jader Valencia, Alex Moreno, Juan Moreno
the midfielder Philip Jaramillo advances in his recovery, after having suffered a muscle injury before Golden Eagleson the tenth day.
The team took advantage of this weekend to work on resistance and talk with the coach about group and general tactical work, while this Sunday they will concentrate to be able to travel to meet their commitment on Monday, May 1.
Goalie: Joan Parra
Defenses: Jhon Banguera, Santiago Norena, Yeferson Rodallega, Geindry Cuervo
Midfielders: Daniel Zapata, Juan Zapata, Diego Moreno
Forwards: Rubio Spain, Daniel Arcilla, Luis Diaz
Substitutes: Freddy Espinal, Edison López, William Hurtado, Jesús Vargas, Yilmar Celedon, Julián Palacios, Reynaldo Fontalvo
Millionaires 2-0 Envigado
