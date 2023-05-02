Just this Sunday The Blue Ballet will face the junior athletic on Date 17, on the Metropolitan Roberto Melendez. However, they previously defeated 4-3 cali america in El Campín, thanks to goals from Jorge Arias, Leonardo Castro, David Silva and Oscar Cortes. In this way, they are second in the classification with 29 units.

In the same way, The Orange Team He will also play his Matchday 17 match next Monday, May 1 against Atletico Huila in it South Sports Center. Their last league game was a goalless draw against Sports Pereira in it Hernan Ramirez Villegas. Envigado He is eleventh in the table with 19 points.

For the 3 points in the Metropolitan! ⚽️🔥 ✈️🔵 These are the 18 players summoned by Professor Gamero to face Junior tomorrow in Barranquilla. pic.twitter.com/xgz3AxUDIm – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) April 29, 2023

The reason for his absence from the international competition is due to a historic agreement with The Blue Ballet because they have sold the footballer to Europe, so now he must finish the championship and leave. The agreement is economically important for the blues and for this reason they do not want to risk it, since the new club is waiting for him in June to take the exams and sign his contract.

🚨 The real reason why Óscar Cortés (19) will not go to the U-20 World Cup with the Colombian National Team is because #Millionaires closed a historic agreement for the sale of the player to Europe 🔥🇨🇴 👀 Everything is agreed for the winger to travel in June to join his new club pic.twitter.com/FUHPMDSNaZ —Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) April 29, 2023

The team took advantage of this weekend to work on resistance and talk with the coach about group and general tactical work, while this Sunday they will concentrate to be able to travel to meet their commitment on Monday, May 1.