Millonarios will face Envigado on matchday 12 of the 2024 Finalization tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League. The Ambassadors are currently in seventh position in the general table with 15 units, while the Hero Quarry occupies the last place in the classification with just five units in nine games.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Millonarios and Envigado: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and news.
City: Bogota, Colombia
Stadium: El Campin
Date: September 28
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Colombia
In Colombia The match can be followed live through Win Sports+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Jaguars
|
0-0
|
Completion 2024
|
Equity
|
1-3V
|
Completion 2024
|
Once Caldas
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyacá Patriots
|
3-0V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rionegro Eagles
|
2-1D
|
Completion 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Once Caldas
|
0-1D
|
Completion 2024
|
Jaguars
|
0-0
|
Colombia Cup
|
Jaguars
|
2-1D
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyacá Patriots
|
2-0 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Royal Cartagena
|
2-1D
|
Colombia Cup
Radamel Falcao, Millonarios forward, is in the recovery phase. Three months after his return to Colombian soccer, the ‘Tigre’ shared his opinion on the quality of the Betplay Dimayor League and what aspects need improvement.
Falcao stated that for Colombian soccer to grow, it is important that the league and the clubs offer security to families so that they can enjoy the spectacle.
Likewise, the legendary Colombian scorer stated that several fields, such as the Tunja and Valledupar stadiums, are not in condition to host first division matches.
Millionaires: A. Montero, D. Alfonzo, S. Mosquera, J. Vargas, D. Banguero, J. Córdoba, S. Vega, F. Charrupí, D. Ruiz, L. Castro, D. Cataño.
Envigado: J. Parra, G. Cuevo, D. Palacios, S. Noreña, B. Murillo, L. Díaz, F. Jaramillo, J. Pérez, J. Cuesta,
Although Millonarios has not been as solid as in other competitions, the Bogotá team is in a semi-final home run position and has a complete squad that suggests they can improve.
On the contrary, Envigado is the worst team in the competition. This tournament they have only been able to score four goals and have conceded 13.
Millionaires 2-1 Envigado
