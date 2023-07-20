🌋 Deportivo Pasto 0 – 0 Millionaires Ⓜ️ Despite the fact that it is the first league game, Millos continues to show the automatisms and the game system that we know him. He controlled the rival well and generated options to open the scoring. Fair result for both. We keep engaging. pic.twitter.com/hrkKBwEcUi — Blue Dimension (@azul_dimension) July 16, 2023

PEREIRA 0-2 DEPORTIVO CALI Great Triumph that adds confidence! Intelligence to play the match

Ramirez figure: goal and assist

Good match between Arroyo and Montaño

Effectiveness and arc at zero

Nervousness of the first minutes

In the absence of being official, Andrés Llinás will not be one of those called up for Saturday's game due to his injury. According to reports, Millionaires will NOT hire any player for this semester.

XI CONFIRMED of Millionaires vs Dept. Pasture GO MILLIONAIRE!

“They are circumstances. Until one or two plays before the goal we had the leading role in the game, we wasted several goal plays and we had no effectiveness and they were growing in confidence. We lost balls in our restart of the game, we were not assertive, we did not control and that’s how the goal came. We had it, we didn’t occupy spaces and they make a quick transition and convert. In the second half, we haven’t faced a team that gave us so much prominence in the game for a long time, but that’s a space you have to take advantage of. They have fast players and that’s how the second goal came”indicated.

“When you have these kinds of games, you have to convert. You have options starting the game, you must convert. As a team, understand that the games are long and that you have to group up, you cannot lose balls because opportunities will come in the remainder of the game. We lost balls that we didn’t miss, there are balls that allow us to progress better and we didn’t do that”ended.

Statements by the Pereira coach Alejandro Restrepo and the player Ángelo Rodríguez, after the defeat against Cali.