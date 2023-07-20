This Saturday, July 22, the champion millionaires receives the Sports Pereira in it Nemesio Camacho Stadium ‘El Campin’in a duel corresponding to Matchday 2 of the 2023 Completion Tournament of the Dimayor Betplay League.
The current monarch of Colombian soccer could not start the semester on the right foot, since he could only get one point during his visit to the sports grassas the match ended goalless.
On the other hand, The Matecana Fury The championship did not start well either, although unlike millionaires he could not add any units when falling 0-2 in his own field against the Deportivo Cali.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Saturday, July 22
location: Teusaquillo, Bogota
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campin’
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports+
More news about Colombian soccer
millionaires: 2 wins
SPORTS PEREIRA: 3 wins
TIES: 0 draws
millionaires: EGEGP
SPORTS PEREIRA: PGEGP
He Blue Ballet He is already preparing what will be the duel of Date 2, where the idea of the technician Alberto Gamero is to give more film to young people. Now, during the duel against Grassthe central defender, Andres Llinas, came out after a strong collision with a rival, leaving the field at half time. According to information from the journalist Julian Capera, the man from Bogotá is in the medical department, awaiting his evolution and eventual recovery. Additionally, the left side omar bertel He continues in recovery, as he ended last semester with physical discomfort, which he has been carrying since the beginning of the year.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
defenses: Juan Vargas, Alex Moreno, Jorge Arias, Ricardo Rosales
midfielders: Larry Vasquez Juan Pereira, Jader Valencia
strikers: Daniel Catano, Samuel Asprilla, Leo Castro
substitutes: Sander Navarro, Fernando Uribe, Steven Vega, David Silva, Juan Moreno, Beckham Castro.
After the defeat in his debut of the semester, the coach Alejandro Restrepo He accepted that his team was wrong in some sections of the game and pointed out that the lack of definition ended up dooming their aspirations.
“They are circumstances. Until one or two plays before the goal we had the leading role in the game, we wasted several goal plays and we had no effectiveness and they were growing in confidence. We lost balls in our restart of the game, we were not assertive, we did not control and that’s how the goal came. We had it, we didn’t occupy spaces and they make a quick transition and convert. In the second half, we haven’t faced a team that gave us so much prominence in the game for a long time, but that’s a space you have to take advantage of. They have fast players and that’s how the second goal came”indicated.
“When you have these kinds of games, you have to convert. You have options starting the game, you must convert. As a team, understand that the games are long and that you have to group up, you cannot lose balls because opportunities will come in the remainder of the game. We lost balls that we didn’t miss, there are balls that allow us to progress better and we didn’t do that”ended.
Goalie: Aldair Quintana
defenses: Juan Quintero, Carlos Garces, Carlos Ramirez
midfielders: Juan Zuluaga, Jhonny Vásquez, Larry Angulo, Jeison Suárez, Eber Moreno
strikers: Kener Valencia, Angelo Rodriguez
substitutes: Johan Bocanegra, Juan Santacruz, Yimmy Congo, Cristian Blanco, Arley Rodríguez, Franklin Mosquera, Edisson Restrepo
Millionaires 2-1 Deportivo Pereira
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Millonarios #Deportivo #Pereira #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply