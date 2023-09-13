The 2023 Completion Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia is about to start its Matchday 11 next Wednesday, September 13, although the current champion Millionaires is measured at Atlético Bucaramanga on Friday the 15th at Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ Stadium.
The Ambassadors They come from a tough defeat at home when they were defeated 2-4 by the Independent Santa Fethanks to a doublet of Yeison Murillo. Despite the double of Jader Valencia by the locals, Christian Marrugo and Emerson Battle The others added to come out with the victory, apart from those of Alberto Gamero They were left with nine men due to the captain’s expulsions David Macallister Silva and Daniel Giraldoat minute 45 and 47′, respectively, while the visit was left with ten at 76′ when Juan Espitia saw the red one. He Blue Ballet He is thirteenth in the table with twelve points.
On the other hand, Canaries They also couldn’t add three units by falling against Oil Alliance for the slightest difference of Andres Renteria in it Alfonso Lopez Stadium. After this result, The Auriverde He is sixth with 15 units.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Friday, September 15
Place: Bogota Colombia
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho (El Campín)
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
More news about Colombian football
After having left his teammates with nine due to their expulsions David Macallister and Daniel Giraldo They apologized to the club’s fans through their social networks. The captain saw the red before finishing the first half after a play reviewed by the VAR, which observed how it hit the young midfielder’s foot. Jhojan Torreswhile Giraldo hit with the studs Ever Valencia excessively.
“I want to extend my most sincere apologies to my teammates, coaching staff, managers and our incomparable fans… We will get through this, #togetherwearestronger”the millionaire leader wrote on Instagram.
“I want to apologize to my teammates, coaching staff and the fans who never stopped cheering. Thank you for being there during difficult times. Let’s go @millosfcoficial”was the publication of the offensive midfielder.
Goalie: Juan Moreno
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Sander Navarro, Omar Bertel
Midfielders: Daniel Cataño, Stiven Vega, Larry Vásquez
Forwards: Edgar Guerra, Jader Valencia, Leo Castro
Substitutes: Jorge Arias, Juan Pereira, Fernando Uribe, Neyser Villarreal, Jonathan González, Beckham Castro, Yuber Quiñones, Daniel Ruiz
After the defeat, the coach Alexis Marquez He stated that they faced an opponent who scored the goal due to their own mistake and explained that from then on it was difficult for them to win.
“We face an opponent who finds the goal through a mistake on our part, from there to there the issue of space becomes a bit complicated for us. You saw that Petrolera formed a block under all its players and there it was very, very difficult to penetrate, one can have ten point guard players on the team and with rivals like that it is not easy to find spaces and even more so with rivals who are fighting in the relegation zone where they don’t give up a ball for lost. We were having a good generation of play, we found space, but after the goal it was complicated for us because they already retreated a little”he commented.
Despite the defeat, the helmsman downplayed the importance and said that these games “They are not something to worry about, but we always take them as an experience”.
Regarding his next opponent, the coach launched: “We know that it is a team that plays but lets those teams play and we play good games for them and we hope that on Friday things turn out much better than we thought, as they didn’t turn out today and that we can bring a very good result in Bogotá”.
Goalie: James Aguirre
Defenses: Jefferson Mena, Francisco Rodríguez, David Gómez, Santiago Jiménez
Midfielders: Javier Reina, Diego Chávez, Víctor Mejía
Forwards: Jhon Córdoba, Carlos Mosquera, Emmanuel Zagert
Substitutes: Cristian Flórez, Dairon Valencia, Misael Martínez, Freddy Pérez, Juan Rodríguez, Adriel Galeano, Christopher Varela, Hadier Borja, Carlos Henao
Millionaires 2-0 Bucaramanga
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Millonarios #Bucaramanga #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply