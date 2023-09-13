⏱ 90’+3 And Bogotá dressed once again in red and white 😍! Will there be anything more Bogota? Millionaires 2⃣- 4⃣ Santa Fe#Let’sGoSantaFe 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/G4Xx8ofR4U — Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) September 11, 2023

A domesticated 'leopard' At the close of matchday 10 or 'classics date' of the BetPlay Dimayor II-2023 League; Atlético Bucaramanga was defeated at home and by the slightest difference against Alianza Petrolera, which had a good approach in 'the Santander classic'.

“I want to extend my most sincere apologies to my teammates, coaching staff, managers and our incomparable fans… We will get through this, #togetherwearestronger”the millionaire leader wrote on Instagram.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, coaching staff and the fans who never stopped cheering. Thank you for being there during difficult times. Let’s go @millosfcoficial”was the publication of the offensive midfielder.

🔜 Next match

🏆 League 2023-2

⚽️ Date 11

🆚 Atlético Bucaramanga

📆 Friday, September 15

⏱ 8:30pm

🏟 El Campin Stadium

🔜 Next match
🏆 League 2023-2
⚽️ Date 11
🆚 Atlético Bucaramanga
📆 Friday, September 15
⏱ 8:30pm
🏟 El Campin Stadium

“We face an opponent who finds the goal through a mistake on our part, from there to there the issue of space becomes a bit complicated for us. You saw that Petrolera formed a block under all its players and there it was very, very difficult to penetrate, one can have ten point guard players on the team and with rivals like that it is not easy to find spaces and even more so with rivals who are fighting in the relegation zone where they don’t give up a ball for lost. We were having a good generation of play, we found space, but after the goal it was complicated for us because they already retreated a little”he commented.

Despite the defeat, the helmsman downplayed the importance and said that these games “They are not something to worry about, but we always take them as an experience”.

Regarding his next opponent, the coach launched: “We know that it is a team that plays but lets those teams play and we play good games for them and we hope that on Friday things turn out much better than we thought, as they didn’t turn out today and that we can bring a very good result in Bogotá”.