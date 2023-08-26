This Sunday one of the most anticipated matches of Colombian soccer will be taking place, when millionaires and National Athletic faces are seen on one more date of the First Division.
In their most recent game, the Millionaires of Colombia team comes from a goalless draw against Deportivo Cali, a point that was enough for them to occupy eighth place in the general table with 9 units.
For its part, in its most recent game, the purslane club defeated Deportivo Pasto at home by a score of 2-0, thus reaching 14 points and remaining as general leaders.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: TO. Huntsman
Defenses: R. Rosales, O. Vanegas, J. Vargas, J. Arias
Media: K. Moreno, N. Arevalo, L. Paredes, D. Ruiz, J. Valencia
Forward: F. Uribe.
Bad news for Paredes
The Millonarios coach, Gamero, lamented the injuries to Paredes and Vargas in the previous game, making it clear that Paredes was a sprained ankle.
“The Paredes thing is definitely an ankle sprain and Vargas has a blow to the back that would not let him move. Let’s see how they are for Sunday “he mentioned at a press conference.
Goalie: K. Wed
Defenses: AND. Ocampo, J. Aguirre, C. Zapata, Á. Angle
Media: J. Solis, R. Mejía, Ó. Perea, T. Angel, B. Palacios
Forward: E. Ramirez.
The coach happy with the team’s work
The coach of Atlético Nacional, William Amaralhe said he was happy with the performance of the purslane team, detailing that the players are focused and working in a good way so that the results arrive.
“The team played a very complete game. In line with what we planned. Then there is a very important aspect and that is that the team has shown growth and maturity, interpreting the game well with and without the ball. We had more football than goals and we were able to do more to win in a calmer way, but happy because everything we proposed came out and the players are very involved in the process. Having the ball and interpreting the game make the quality that each one has multiply. There are things we did that are part of the model. We got the ball back quickly and we have it, two aspects that we want above all at home. We now hope to maintain it.”.
millionaires 0-2 National Athletic.
