New Away 2023 Shirt, available for Men, Women and Children.

Defenses: R. Rosales, O. Vanegas, J. Vargas, J. Arias

Media: K. Moreno, N. Arevalo, L. Paredes, D. Ruiz, J. Valencia

Forward: F. Uribe.

"The Cali fan left upset, right? I'm leaving sad because I'm taking two injured players with me. We can't say that #Millionaires came to throw We don't like that football but they hit us." alberto #Gamero

“The Paredes thing is definitely an ankle sprain and Vargas has a blow to the back that would not let him move. Let’s see how they are for Sunday “he mentioned at a press conference.

After the win, I work for the game in the capital

Defenses: AND. Ocampo, J. Aguirre, C. Zapata, Á. Angle

Media: J. Solis, R. Mejía, Ó. Perea, T. Angel, B. Palacios

Forward: E. Ramirez.

"The team played a very complete game, in line with what we planned. Nacional has shown growth and maturity, interpreting the game well with and without the ball; we had more football than goals." William Amaral.

“The team played a very complete game. In line with what we planned. Then there is a very important aspect and that is that the team has shown growth and maturity, interpreting the game well with and without the ball. We had more football than goals and we were able to do more to win in a calmer way, but happy because everything we proposed came out and the players are very involved in the process. Having the ball and interpreting the game make the quality that each one has multiply. There are things we did that are part of the model. We got the ball back quickly and we have it, two aspects that we want above all at home. We now hope to maintain it.”.