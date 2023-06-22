HAND IN HAND in the first leg final between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios. Greens and blues did not go beyond a tie to zero goals, and they will define everything next Saturday, in Bogota territory. Who arrives better standing at the final game?

It will be until next Saturday June 24 at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium ‘El Campin’when the new champion of the Colombian First Division is known, after Sports Pereira vacated the position.

“I think I don’t agree with the mentality of not wanting to lose. Many times in soccer you play well and lose, we always had the mentality of playing a good game and looking for the game, putting it in a zone where Nacional is not strong, which is zone two and one of them. Because I said it before, they had two players for the middle distance, Dorlan (Pabon) and Jarlan (Barrier). It was a back and forth game at times, more so in the second half. We had it, we didn’t reach it, they had it too. The key remains open with two great teams with a good game from both”the coach indicated.

“There are games in a row, it’s normal. I talked to them (Stiven Vega and Daniel Cataño) and the changes were due to cramps, not something muscular, they both asked for the changes. I told you before, we have another game, it’s not going to be an injury or a major effort. They were brave to say it, they were the changes. The players who are there also want to enter and they did well. It is not meritorious. We faced a great rival who played, he proposed. The fact of playing well does not mean that we have surpassed Nacional. It was a final match, worthy, they took the ball from us and where we attacked them too. The only thing that can be said is that we had the clearest chances. The faucet is open. Just as we proposed, they will do it in Bogotá”ended.

“It wasn’t the first time we played without ‘9’. It has to do with wanting to take advantage. We created spaces that should have been better used. The match was normal, balanced, with strong teams that usually reach the finals. We need to greatly improve the offensive phase of the game. We do not have the intentional interactions that Millionaires have, we are far from that. We have other virtues for this decisive match”he expressed.

“Our team is hard to beat because we are solid defensively. We are going to face Millonarios again and it will be a balanced match like this. We are a difficult team to beat and the rival knows it too. We are going to go very calmly knowing what has to be done, knowing our strengths, the virtues of the rival, but also his weaknesses. You have to know where to exploit the game in Bogotá”commented on the strength of the Blue Ballet.

When questioning him about who will be the keeper for the return final, yes Harlene Castillo either kevin mierthe strategist launched: “Both of them give me confidence. For a coach to have two goalkeepers like that is a luxury. Who is going to play is Kevin. He was in the national team, just like Montero is surely the one who saves in Millonarios. I’m calm with both”.

