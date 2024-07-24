The actions of the 2024 Finalization Tournament continue Betplay Dimayor League And although Matchday 4 has just been played, there is an early matchup for Matchday 6: the classic Millionaires against National Athleticthis Wednesday, July 24th at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium ‘El Campin’.
Just last weekend, the Ambassadors They beat the current champion Athletic Bucaramangathanks to the minimum of Danovis Banguerowhich gave them four points to place them in sixth position in the table.
On the other hand, the Purslane They come from coming back from 2-1 down America from Cali. Although Duvan Vergara overtook The Wickwith five minutes left in the game they appeared William Tesillo and Edwin Cardona to somersault. With this, The Green Paisa is the leader with six units.
The last time they saw each other was last semester in February, where despite being local, National Athletic lost to Millionaires by the minimum of Leo Castro.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Wednesday, July 24
Where? Bogota Colombia
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campin’
Schedule: 20:00 hours (Colombia)
Referee: Nicholas Gallo
VAR: Fernando Acuna
TV: Win+ Football
Streaming: Win+ Football
After achieving their first victory in the tournament after playing two matches, The Blue Ballet showed his new style of play, as it should be remembered that he incorporated nine new players to his squad, highlighting Radamel Falcao.
Now, the technician Alberto Gamero talked with Planet Football of Antenna 2 accepting that there are still things to improve due to the change of scheme: “Being one of the first two games, there are interesting things and a lot to correct. It is not easy. We have tried to instill an idea in the team and not make the change of scheme so noticeable with what we are trying to do, a team with a high block, high pressure, looking for the opposing goal and for that a lot of teamwork is needed. We are working as a team.”.
Finally, the strategist explained the situation of some players who would be at a low level: “That’s why we brought in players. We have replacements. The players must take this into account. We kept 90 percent of the players. Of those who left, Larry (Vazquez) He was the one who played the most. We have interesting players who have done good things in their teams and we thought we needed him.”.
Goalie: Ivan Arboleda
Defenses: Juan Vargas, Andres Llinas, Danovis Banguero, Delvin Alfonzo
Midfielders: Daniel Giraldo, Felix Charrupi, John Cordoba, David Silva
Forwards: Leo Castro, Radamel Falcao
Substitutes: Daniel Ruiz, Daniel Mantilla, Sergio Mosquera, Santiago Giordana, Juan Ramirez, Jonathan Gonzalez, Juan Pereira, Diego Novoa, Kevin Palacios Jovani Welch
For this match, The Purslane presented important changes to its list of players. The goalkeeper David Ospinaone of the most resonant signings, in addition to Alfredo Morelosanother key player who has generated great expectations among fans, without forgetting Marino Hinestrozaanother one that excites the fans.
On the other hand, through its social networks, the team announced the withdrawal of John Dukewho at the same time dedicated an emotional message on his personal account Instagram.
It should be noted that The Green Paisa has had 14 casualties, including, Sergio Mosquera, Bernardo Espinosa, Jefferson Duke and Oscar Perea. And there is a lot of talk about the possible departure of Edier Ocampowho has an offer of Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS.
Goalie: David Ospina
Defenses: William Tesillo, Juan Aguirre, Samuel Velasquez, Joan Castro
Midfielders: Juan Zapata, Marino Hinestroza, Alfredo Morelos
Forwards: Dairon Asprilla, Andres Sarmiento, Emilio Aristizabal
Substitutes: Harlen Castillo, Alvaro Angulo, Pablo Cepellini, Jorman Campuzano, Edgar Ocampo, Kevin Parra, Kevin Viveros
Millionaires 1-2 Atletico Nacional
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Millonarios #Atlético #Nacional #watch #match #lineups #prediction
paxlovid cost without insurance: paxlovid generic – Paxlovid over the counter