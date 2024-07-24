Tomorrow we have a date at El Campín! 🤩🏟️⚽️💙🔥 ▶️ These are the players called up by Professor Gamero to face Nacional. GO MILLIONAIRES! Ⓜ️🔝 pic.twitter.com/by5f1tBWuf — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) July 24, 2024

We arrived at the capital and the most beautiful fans in the world welcomed us with a FLAG 👏💚 Watch it in full on our YouTube channel https://t.co/xUtCRL5z2I 📺#WE WILL BE BACK #Let’sGoNational🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/vKvj53HZ8T — National Athletic (@nacionaloficial) July 24, 2024

BetPlay League 2024-II. ⚽🇨🇴

Date 6

Millionaires vs Atletico Nacional. 🐔👊🐼

In the last 24 years, the “Embajadores” have beaten the “Verdolagas” in 8 games in Bogotá.https://t.co/3879sBmIsY pic.twitter.com/lFAZWONioO — Juan Fernando Moreno (@juanfer81) July 23, 2024

Now, the technician Alberto Gamero talked with Planet Football of Antenna 2 accepting that there are still things to improve due to the change of scheme: “Being one of the first two games, there are interesting things and a lot to correct. It is not easy. We have tried to instill an idea in the team and not make the change of scheme so noticeable with what we are trying to do, a team with a high block, high pressure, looking for the opposing goal and for that a lot of teamwork is needed. We are working as a team.”.

Finally, the strategist explained the situation of some players who would be at a low level: “That’s why we brought in players. We have replacements. The players must take this into account. We kept 90 percent of the players. Of those who left, Larry (Vazquez) He was the one who played the most. We have interesting players who have done good things in their teams and we thought we needed him.”.

CALLED! Ⓜ️ ⚽ Alberto Gamero called up 20 players for the Millonarios match against Atlético Nacional in El Campín 🔥 First call-up for Kevin Palacios 🏟️ Two players will go to the stands pic.twitter.com/QCwq0iPHbZ — Total Blue Ⓜ️ (@Azul_Total) July 24, 2024

This was Radamel Falcao’s presentation as a Millonarios player! 🐯🔵 ➡️ More than 30 thousand people attended the ‘El Campín’ stadium to welcome the ‘tiger’. 📹: @MillosFCoficial pic.twitter.com/VZfOTWn4BW — Movistar Sports (@MovistarDeporPe) July 17, 2024

On the other hand, through its social networks, the team announced the withdrawal of John Dukewho at the same time dedicated an emotional message on his personal account Instagram.

It should be noted that The Green Paisa has had 14 casualties, including, Sergio Mosquera, Bernardo Espinosa, Jefferson Duke and Oscar Perea. And there is a lot of talk about the possible departure of Edier Ocampowho has an offer of Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS.