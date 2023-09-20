This Wednesday, September 20, Day 13 of the 2023 Finalization Tournament begins, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia. However, it will be this Thursday, September 21, when the champion Millionaires receive the Atlético Huila in it Nemesio Camacho Stadium for their corresponding duel.
Just this weekend, The Blue Ballet divided units with the Independent Medellin after equalizing 1-1. Daniel Ruiz had overtaken the current monarchs at minute 27, but Joaquin Varela He closed the scoreboard at 53′. Thus, The Ambassadors They are tenths in the table with 16 units.
In the same way, The Opitas They added a point after finishing 1-1 against the super leader Rionegro Eagles. Wilfrido de la Rosa He sent his team to rest with the momentary victory, but Wilson Morelo appeared in the second half. He Ginger He is eighth overall with 16 points.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Thursday, September 21
Place: Bogota Colombia
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho (El Campín)
Schedule: 7:20 p.m. (Mexico) 8:20 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
More news about Colombian football
After the draw against DIMthe strategist Alberto Gamero He was satisfied with the performance of his team, recognizing that it was a complex match, but highlighting the work of those who played as starters and came on from the substitutes’ bench.
The Samario coach explained that due to the string of matches he has been forced to rotate his roster, something he must continue doing so that the group does not collapse.
“What we are trying to do is for the group to be aware that they are going to play at any moment. On Friday he was injured (Andrés) Llinas, (Edgar) War, Jader (Valencia) and (Fernando) Uribe. If we don’t rotate people, we don’t give responsibilities to those who aren’t playing, the group is going to break up. Today we knew that we were going to find a team that has a very good offensive aerial volume. For us, when the teams come out and play those round-trip games, we even do better.”he explained.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
Defenses: Pablo Vargas, Andrés Llinas, Omar Bertel, Sander Navarro
Midfielders: Juan Pereira, Larry Vásquez, David Silva
Forwards: Beckham Castro, Yuber Quiñones, Leo Castro
Substitutes: Oscar Vanegas, Daniel Giraldo, Daniel Ruiz, Edgar Guerra, Luis Paredes, Juan Moreno, Daniel Cataño, Juan Carvajal
During the crash against Golden Eaglesthe quilichagüeño Tomas Diaz He officially debuted in the Colombian League.
Felipe Salazarone of the technicians who worked with the athlete, published the following: “Tomás Díaz, it is a very blessed day for you and your career, a great Quilichagüeño player with whom we have shared several years since he arrived at the Popayán German Football Academy from Toritos at the age of twelve, a great player who without a doubt He will continue to display all his talent on the fields of Colombia and the world. God bless you, what an immense joy, our Caucasian talents continue to debut.”.
Goalie: Jhon Figueroa
Defenses: Leonardo Escorcia, Andrés Rivera, Didier Delgado, Luis Caicedo
Midfielders: Blas Díaz, Carlos Robles, Sebastián Hernández
Forwards: Wilfrido De La Rosa, Marcus Vinicius, Faber Gil
Substitutes: Yuber Mosquera, Brandon Caicedo, Juan Caicedo, Tomás Díaz, Luis Vásquez, Bladimir Angulo, Cristian Tobar
Millonarios 1-0 Atlético Huila
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Millonarios #Atlético #Huila #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply