Independiente Medellín 1-1 Millionaires

⚽ Joaquín Varela

🅰️ Anderson Silver pic.twitter.com/yjbpKlaeiH — Jose Perez (@JosePerez1205) September 19, 2023

Match ends in NEIVA Atlético Huila 1️⃣ Águilas Doradas 1️⃣ like this it doesn’t give up one point at a time it doesn’t work 😭 pic.twitter.com/L2dCupVBSY — HumoOpitaof (@HumoOpitaof) September 18, 2023

The Samario coach explained that due to the string of matches he has been forced to rotate his roster, something he must continue doing so that the group does not collapse.

“What we are trying to do is for the group to be aware that they are going to play at any moment. On Friday he was injured (Andrés) Llinas, (Edgar) War, Jader (Valencia) and (Fernando) Uribe. If we don’t rotate people, we don’t give responsibilities to those who aren’t playing, the group is going to break up. Today we knew that we were going to find a team that has a very good offensive aerial volume. For us, when the teams come out and play those round-trip games, we even do better.”he explained.

💣✍️👔Ⓜ️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ “The news I have is that Alberto #Gamer He’s going to sign THIS WEEK. The information I am giving is OFFICIAL, the DT will sign in the next few hours for 3 YEARS as DT of #Millionaires“.@velezfutbol x @Antena2RCN pic.twitter.com/FQHuHt4oo6 — The Ambassador Page 16🌟 (@LPEmbajadora) September 19, 2023

🔜 Next match

🏆 League 2023-2

⚽️ Date 13

🆚 Atlético Huila

📆 Thursday, September 21

⏱ 8:20pm

🏟 El Campin Stadium

🎫 https://t.co/5YMxY5FDzh GO MILLIONAIRES! Ⓜ️🔝 pic.twitter.com/egqm9rfBqJ — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) September 20, 2023

Felipe Salazarone of the technicians who worked with the athlete, published the following: “Tomás Díaz, it is a very blessed day for you and your career, a great Quilichagüeño player with whom we have shared several years since he arrived at the Popayán German Football Academy from Toritos at the age of twelve, a great player who without a doubt He will continue to display all his talent on the fields of Colombia and the world. God bless you, what an immense joy, our Caucasian talents continue to debut.”.

We congratulate our player Tomas Díaz (2005) for his professional debut with Club Atlético Huila of the FPC first division.

Tomas entered the 87th minute in his team’s draw against Rionegro Águilas on Matchday 12 of the league. Made in AAFP 🇨🇴🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/g8fTU2sbm9 — German Academy Popayán – AAFP (@_AAFPopayan) September 18, 2023