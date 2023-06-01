Millionaires 1-0 America de Cali

With this result, The Ambassadors remain at the top of Group B with seven points, while the mechita March second with four, the same as Boyacá Chicoleaving the Independent Medellin with only one

“Practically what we did not change was the defense, the four behaved well, they had very skilled players, very fast, at times they surpassed them, in others they won the duels, they played a good game. América is a good team and it seems to me that we won a game well played, both for them and for us. We defined well and I think we could have scored other goals in the transitions. Not the word suffer, because I always tell them that we plan the game during the week and when we arrive at the stadium we have to be calm; They were indications, they know that they are going to have me on the line, I like to live the game; I help them”he exclaimed.

About the captain’s injuries david macalister and Leonardo Castrothe helmsman commented: “The ‘Maca’ thing is normal match ailments, I talked to him, I told him that suddenly he could be on the bench, but I told him that I didn’t want to risk it, that he had more money for Saturday. The Leo thing, discomfort; We have played 31 games and they have played the majority, we want the ailments not to be long “.

“We do not feel classified nor do we think that what is coming is easy. América always goes to Bogotá to fight, it is a brave team. We have to recover. We take three important points, but this is not yet defined”ended.

“The team deserved more than the result was, we had a game volume during the first half that could have put us at least tying the game. The rival did what he had to do in the second half, looking for another opportunity due to a mistake by us that we did not have. We lacked freshness on the sides to try to have more validity in the intention “he exclaimed.

In the same way, Darwin Quintero He took stock of the game in which he highlighted what was done in the attack, apart from talking about the solid defense of Millonarios.

“We made many combinations, we lacked the last touch, but it was in the first half that we came closest to being able to open the scoring. Over there, at this point, the visiting teams protect themselves and read the plays, but we try to find each other to be able to break these types of teams when they stop so far back. The second half, they just made a line of five and waited for our mistakes. They scored the first goal and dedicated themselves to keeping the score. The teams that play well also have to protect themselves and it is very difficult to generate with teams that are so far behind ”he stated.