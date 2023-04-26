This Thursday will be playing one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 16 in the Colombian League, when they face millionaires and cali america. These types of matches are usually exciting, with controversy and goals, so it is expected that this time will not be the exception.
Millionaires know that a win and a loss for the Águilas Doradas could put them in first place, that is the importance of this game.
For its part, América de Cali is in fourth place with 25 points, and in the same way if they win this game, they would surpass Millonarios in the general.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Elvis Perlaza. / Ernest Ryan/Getty Images
Goalie: A.Montero
Defenses: E. Perlaza, A. Linás, J. Vargas, S. Asprilla
Media: S. Vega, D. Giraldo, J. Quiñones, D. Cataño, O. Cortés
Forward: L. Ruiz.
America de Cali v Deportivo Cali – Liga Betplay Dimayor I-2022 / Gabriel Aponte/GettyImages
Goalie: D.Novoa
Defenses: F. Leys, K. Andrade, E. Velasco
Media: A. Sarmiento, L. Paz, J. Portilla, C. Barrios, Iago Falqué
