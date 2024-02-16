You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Eagles
Millonarios opens the curtain on date 7 of the Colombian League.
Millionaires and Golden Eagles This Friday they open the curtain on the seventh date of the 2024-I League. in stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin will be dyed once again blue and white for the duel in which two technicians with different ideas face each other, on the one hand Alberto Gamero and on the other Hernán Darío 'el Bolillo' Gómez.
Millionaires He arrives very beaten to the match against the Antioqueños due to the absence of 10 players, most of them due to injury. To the confirmed casualties of Mackalister Silva, Danovis Banguero and Juan Pereira, they add up Leonardo Castro and Larry Vázquez, who were left out of the call due to muscular overload.
Goalkeeper Álvaro Montero will also not be there, who must pay a penalty date for the direct red card he saw in the previous duel against Atlético Nacional. In his place will be Diego Novoa who makes his debut as a starter Alberto Gamero.
For its part, Águilas Doradas presents a different roster than the one that came out to play in the 1-1 draw against La Equidad.
Minute by minute of the game Millionaires vs. Eagles
