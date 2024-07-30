Alberto Gamero’s process as Millonarios coach is on the ropes, after the poor campaign in the Copa Libertadores and the weak start of the current campaign, in which the team has only managed four points in the same number of appearances.

The 60-year-old from Santa Marta, who joined the club in December 2019, is having his worst campaign in terms of percentage of points obtained (see chart).

Excellent sources of high credibility consulted by EL TIEMPO assured that If Millonarios does not react in the next two or three days, Gamero will be asked to submit his resignation letter, since he has “a very high contract,” and for three more years.

On Friday, Millonarios will play at home against Deportes Tolima at El Campín, the last match that they will be able to play at that venue before it is handed over to FIFA for the U-20 Women’s World Cup. And then, on the fifth date, the team will have to visit América de Cali, although the venue and time of that game have not been confirmed, as Pascual Guerrero will also be busy with the World Cup.

The strong displeasure of Millonarios’ managers with Gamero

EL TIEMPO was able to find out that there is a lot of discontent with Gamero for what happened in the first semester in the Copa Libertadores, in which they finished last in their group, behind Bolívar of Bolivia, Flamengo of Brazil and Palestino of Chile, and also for the poor campaign in the first dates of the 2024-2 League.

The annoyance increased, according to the source consulted by this newspaper, because Gamero was brought all the reinforcements he asked for, both in the first half and the second. For the Libertadores, two full-backs arrived, the Venezuelan Delvin Alfonzo and Danovis Banguero; a forward, the Argentine Santiago Giordana, and a “very expensive” winger, Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez, who has already left the team.

The management’s commitment grew in this second half of the year, in which there were nine new faces, starting with the ‘Tiger’ Radamel Falcao Garcia. But they also signed a goalkeeper, Iván Mauricio Arboleda; a central defender, Sergio Mosquera, two holding midfielders, Félix Charrupí and the Panamanian Jovani Welch, and four players who can play from the midfield up, Daniel Mantilla, Jhon Emerson Córdoba, Juan José Ramírez and Kevin Palacios.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Nestor Gomez – The Weather Share

EL TIEMPO learned of a meeting that Gamero had last Friday with the club’s largest shareholder and president of the board of directors, Gustavo Serpa, a couple of days after the painful defeat against Atlético Nacional at El Campín.

The informant, a top-level source, told EL TIEMPO that “The four-year process is coming to an end and may end.” According to reports, there was one topic of conversation that was insisted upon quite a bit: Falcao.

Serpa would have pointed out to Gamero that Falcao was not hired to be the league’s top scorer or to build a team around him, but “to give the team an extra boost and improve its mentality.” The coach’s response was, according to the source, “God is sending me a sign, I agree with you.”

In the heads of managers is the idea that the process is running out because Gamero remained in his “arrogance, in being absolute”, and that there is enormous concern about the “very heavy and upset” reaction of the fans to the sporting results this year, both in the Libertadores and at the start of the current championship, despite the fact that, with the boost of the arrival of the ‘Tigre’, for the first time in history all the season tickets for the second half of the year were sold.

“The fans have endured defeats in these five years, because compared to the last 30 years, this is the time when Millonarios has won the most. If this does not happen in two or three games, this process is over,” said the source.

Millonarios has not spoken with any coach, but there are two names that are of interest

EL TIEMPO is able to report that no Millonarios director has entered into talks with any other coach.

However, there is a huge dissatisfaction with the team’s performance and because they consider that the points they have obtained so far, the draw against Medellín as a visitor and the victory at home against Bucaramanga, were obtained thanks to luck. They even described them as “Two flukes.”

Despite not having made any contact yet, there are two names that are in the mix of directors’ tastes, according to the source. One, Alejandro Restrepo, who has just left the technical direction of Alianza Lima and who, in Colombia, was champion of the Copa Colombia with Nacional and of the League with Pereira.

Alejandro Restrepo Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda / THE TIME Share

The other is a complete surprise: the Argentine Martin Demichelis, who has just left the technical direction of River Plate, after a year and a half of work.

There is also concern about the poor level of many of the team’s key players. And there is a specific case, that of Daniel Ruiz, who, according to the source, is asking for a salary increase, with a year and a half left on his contract. Gamero is in the spotlight. And it is up to him to quickly get things back on track.

