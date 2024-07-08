The setting for Radamel Falcao García’s first match with Millonarios will be very special. He will make his debut with the team he loves at the home of the club that welcomed him, trained him and gave him his professional debut in the first division: the Más Monumental stadium.

After playing his first matches in the B division with Lanceros de Boyacá between 1999 and 2000, and an unsuccessful first stint with Millos, where he was unable to stay, Falcao travelled to Argentina in 2001 and joined the lower divisions of River Plate.

With that club, with Leonardo Astrada as coach, Falcao played his first first division match against Instituto de Córdoba, on March 6, 2005. A date that will remain marked forever.

Falcao made 112 appearances for River Plate, scoring 45 goals and providing six assists, and won one title, the 2008 Clausura, before transferring to Porto in Portugal in 2009, where he began his glittering European career.

Now, after playing for Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Galatasaray and Rayo Vallecano, Falcao has arrived in Colombia to experience playing in the first division with the club of which he is a declared fan.

Millonarios’ squad, including Falcao, for the match against River

Falcao is already preparing for his first trip with Millos, to play against River Plate on Tuesday. Coach Alberto Gamero has selected 23 players for this match.

In addition to the ‘Tiger’, the list includes several new faces: goalkeeper Iván Arboleda (also with a past in Argentine football), midfielders Félix Charrupí, Daniel Mantilla and Jhon Émerson Córdoba and forward Neymar Sánchez.

Among the absentees are goalkeeper Diego Novoa, who was injured; Daniel Cataño, who has not yet returned after undergoing surgery; Álvaro Montero, who is with the Colombian national team in the Copa América, and Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas and Panamanian reinforcement Jovani Welch, who have not yet joined the squad after their time in the continental tournament.

The match between River Plate and Millonarios will be on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., Colombian time, and can only be seen on Disney + Premium.

