Millonarios took an important step towards the semifinal of the Copa Colombia

Millonarios did their homework, clearly overcoming Fortaleza and thrashing them 3-0 to be one step away from the semifinal of the Colombian Cup.

The team led by Alberto Gamero seeks to win a tournament that has eluded them since 2011, when they beat Boyacá Chicó in the final

The great night of Daniel Ruiz in the Copa Colombia

Luis Diaz, Daniel Ruiz and Alberto Gamero Photo: Efe, Dimayor, Nestor Gomez

Daniel Ruiz was the great figure of the match, providing the assists for the three goals for Millonarios. In the first, at 14 minutes, he left Diego Herazo hand in hand with goalkeeper Yimmy Gómez.

Three minutes later, in a very similar action, Herazo repeated for his first double with the Millonarios jersey.

Already in the second half, the blues extended the advantage with another goal pass from Ruiz and a shot from Carlos Gómez between the goalkeeper’s legs, at 7.

In Millonarios, midfielder Kliver Moreno reappeared after a year and three months, after recovering from a serious injury.

