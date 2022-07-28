Millonarios took an important step towards the semifinal of the Copa Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Diego Herazo
Diego Herazo
Alberto Gamero’s team thrashed Fortaleza, the last survivor of B.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 27, 2022, 07:59 PM
Millonarios did their homework, clearly overcoming Fortaleza and thrashing them 3-0 to be one step away from the semifinal of the Colombian Cup.
The team led by Alberto Gamero seeks to win a tournament that has eluded them since 2011, when they beat Boyacá Chicó in the final
The great night of Daniel Ruiz in the Copa Colombia
Daniel Ruiz was the great figure of the match, providing the assists for the three goals for Millonarios. In the first, at 14 minutes, he left Diego Herazo hand in hand with goalkeeper Yimmy Gómez.
Three minutes later, in a very similar action, Herazo repeated for his first double with the Millonarios jersey.
Already in the second half, the blues extended the advantage with another goal pass from Ruiz and a shot from Carlos Gómez between the goalkeeper’s legs, at 7.
In Millonarios, midfielder Kliver Moreno reappeared after a year and three months, after recovering from a serious injury.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
July 27, 2022, 07:59 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millonarios #important #step #semifinal #Copa #Colombia
Leave a Reply