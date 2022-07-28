Saturday, July 30, 2022
Millonarios took an important step towards the semifinal of the Copa Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in Sports
millionaires

Diego Herazo

Diego Herazo

Alberto Gamero’s team thrashed Fortaleza, the last survivor of B.

Millonarios did their homework, clearly overcoming Fortaleza and thrashing them 3-0 to be one step away from the semifinal of the Colombian Cup.

See also  Páez: 'If it lasts 5 more minutes and we lose, I have to go to Pereira on foot'

The team led by Alberto Gamero seeks to win a tournament that has eluded them since 2011, when they beat Boyacá Chicó in the final

The great night of Daniel Ruiz in the Copa Colombia

Luis Diaz, Daniel Ruiz and Alberto Gamero

Luis Diaz, Daniel Ruiz and Alberto Gamero

Photo:

Efe, Dimayor, Nestor Gomez

Daniel Ruiz was the great figure of the match, providing the assists for the three goals for Millonarios. In the first, at 14 minutes, he left Diego Herazo hand in hand with goalkeeper Yimmy Gómez.

Three minutes later, in a very similar action, Herazo repeated for his first double with the Millonarios jersey.

Already in the second half, the blues extended the advantage with another goal pass from Ruiz and a shot from Carlos Gómez between the goalkeeper’s legs, at 7.

In Millonarios, midfielder Kliver Moreno reappeared after a year and three months, after recovering from a serious injury.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

