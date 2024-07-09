The first match of Falcao Garcia with Millonarios ended in a one-goal tie, in an expected match against River Plate of Argentina, the team with which he began his international football career.

There is no doubt that the big attraction of the match was the striker from Santa Marta, who returned to where it all began and with the team he has declared himself a fan of.

The attraction

Falcao was honoured by the Argentine leaders, who gave him a plaque commemorating his time at the ‘millionaire’ club.

Once on the pitch, everything was at a different price. Falcao had flashes of brilliance, but he was unable to score in the opposing goal during the 63 minutes he was on the field, but he did his job.

“I left Colombia 23 years ago, I didn’t have the chance to play for Millonarios. This match was very special. The team is slowly adapting to what the coach wants,” said Falcao.

He added: “I felt good. Millonarios has a lot of talent and dedication, and that makes individual work easier. We have to try to get to know each other as much as possible.”

It was a hard-fought match, which is normal, as both teams are adjusting their lines for their second-half commitments, so the idea of ​​testing their players, managing the changes to know which players they have was the objective.

The figure

The first part had a Ivan Arboleda in the Bogota goal, which stifled the goal cry at least twice. And in the second half it was also important to avoid the rival goal and had nothing to do with the home team’s goal, since the error was by defender Jorge Arias.

Millonarios insisted on getting the tie and this came in the 74th minute after a terrible error by Daniel Zabala, who left the ball to the forward Santiago Giordana, who did not forgive the goalkeeper Jeremiah Ledesma.

In addition to Arboleda, the Colombian club also stood out with defender Andrés Llinás and forward Leonardo Castro, who were the best rated.

They also played their first match with the ambassador team Felix Charrupi, Daniel Mantilla, Emerson Cordoba and Juan Jose Ramirez.