Millonarios’ start to the semester is far from what its fans and, surely, its management and team of players expected. Only four points in four games and a very poor performance set off alarm bells.

According to the criteria of

The club made a huge investment, thinking of fighting for the title. The most important one was the signing of the ‘Tigre’ Radamel Falcao Garcia. But Ivan Mauricio Arboleda, Sergio Mosquera, Daniel Mantilla, Felix Charrupi, John Emerson Cordoba, Jovani Welch, Juan Jose Ramirez and Kevin Palacios also arrived.

The technician Alberto Gamero He says that what is happening should not give him more headaches. “I don’t live with worries, I live with the desire to work. The players know that we made mistakes and that there are things to work on, I know what I need to improve. As time goes by I feel stronger and more comfortable with them, because I get to know them better,” said the coach.

“Today I have a clearer idea than in the first two years, and I have more desire to continue here. It has happened to us in many tournaments and we have always been in the game. Sometimes we start badly and we recover. I know that we have a good team and we can play better,” he added.

However, the directors are extremely upset with Gamero. Not only because of the poor start to the campaign, but also because of the huge failure in the Copa Libertadores, in which he did not even manage to reach the play-offs of the Copa Sudamericana. That is why, according to sources consulted by EL TIEMPO, they have already given him an ultimatum: if he does not react in the next two games, against Tolima and América, the process is over.

2024 is the weakest year of the Samario era, even below 2020, in which the team did not qualify for the semifinal quadrangulars (see chart).

The two names that Millonarios’ executives have in mind

Millonarios has not yet spoken to any coach. However, there are already two names of interest, according to management sources confirmed to this newspaper.

The first is Alejandro Restrepo. The 42-year-old from Antioquia has just left Alianza Lima, where he had arrived in November of last year. “We are leaving with the disappointment of not having fulfilled our promises, but with the conviction that we gave all our professionalism, work and passion,” he said in his farewell.

Alejandro Restrepo Photo:Elvis Gonzalez. Efe Share

Restrepo managed Nacional as a full-time coach between 2021 and 2022 and his greatest achievement was winning the Copa Colombia in 2021. He then signed with Deportivo Pereira, whom he made champion in 2022-II, the first star in the club’s history.

The second option that the club’s directors have in mind, according to the same source, is a complete surprise: it is the Argentine Martin Demichelis, who also lost his position this weekend after leaving River Plate.

Martin Demichelis Photo:Alejandro Pagni. AFP Share

Demichelis is 43 years old and was trained as a player at River and had a long career in Europe, in clubs such as Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, Espanyol and Málaga.

After retiring, he managed Bayern’s youth team and reserve team before accepting the offer to manage River, with whom he won the championship last year.

Millonarios will play against Tolima this Friday at El Campín and is awaiting the scheduling of the fifth matchday, as their rival, América, does not have a stadium to host them due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

SPORTS

More Sports News