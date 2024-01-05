Millionaires announced this Friday the hiring of its third reinforcement for the 2024 season, a left back that the coach had been asking for Alberto Gamero a while ago.

Danovis Banguero, from Golden Eagles, He signed a contract with the Bogotá team until December 2025. At 34 years old, the left-handed back will bring experience and hierarchy, which has given him his time at clubs such as Deportes Tolima, Atlético Nacional and Águilas.

Danovis Banguero celebrates the goal of Tolima's victory over Paranaense.

banguero He has more than 500 games played as a professional and more than 40 thousand minutes added. Additionally, throughout his career, he has scored 38 goals and assisted 29 times. Without leaving aside, the lateral lwoolen It has 5 titles in its record: 2 in the Cup, 2 in the League and 1 in the Super League, the ambassador club recalled.

Third reinforcement of Millionaires to face the League and Copa Libertadores after the archer's arrival Diego Novoa, as a free agent, and that of the right back Delvin Alfonzo, from Boyacá Chicó.

In the next few hoursMillionaires could announce the signing of the forward Santiago Giordana, who would already have an agreement with the board of directors of the 'ambassador' club.

Millonarios cannot prevent Murillo's departure

The squad of Alberto Gamero suffered a hard blow, as the club could not prevent a player from missing the preseason and finally decided to terminate his contract to be free this season and look for a new team.

Andrés Felipe Murillo, 27-year-old central defender, reached a mutual agreement with the leadership to end his relationship with the Bogotá club.

Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

The lack of minutes of competition were essential for the player to make the decision. Although it has not been made official, due to the time it takes for him to cross-check the documentation and the corresponding signatures, Murillo is already looking for a team to play in 2024.