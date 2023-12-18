This Monday, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) revealed the updated ranking of affiliated clubs, highlighting the positions of several Colombian teams such as Millionaires, National, Junior and Golden Eagles, who are going to play the Libertadores Cup.

It may be of interest to you: 'I no longer have hope': Michael Schumacher's former boss talks about his state of health

The new ranking defines from which pots the clubs qualified for the continental cups start. For Colombia, Millionaires and Junior of Barranquilla They are going to be from the group stage, while Atlético Nacional and Águilas Doradas They must play two previous rounds to get their ticket to the group draw.

For the Copa Sudamericana, the Colombians classified are Independiente Medellín, América de Cali, Deportes Tolima and Alianza Petrolera, all for their places in the reclassification.

Photo: Kronos Agency. Oscar Berroval

Millonarios, champion of the first semester that was eliminated in the preliminary phase of Libertadores this year, stayed in box 54 with 1086.8 points. The best-placed Colombian team is Atlético Nacional in 21st place with 3,493.8 units.

Read here: Luis Díaz is 'beaten' for poor performance in Liverpool: 'Very unproductive'

Junior is the second best Colombian in the Conmebol ranking, he is in box 31 with 2456.2 points. The best on the continent is Palmeiras from Brazil, led by Colombians Richard Ríos and Yony González, with 9,532.6 points.

Colombian teams in the Conmebol 2023 club ranking



21. Atlético Nacional – 3493.8

31. Junior – 2456.2

36. America of Cali – 1925.8

37. Independent Santa Fe – 1849.6

43. Deportivo Cali – 1521.1

48. Sports Tolima – 1308.8

51. Medellin – 1236.5

54. Millionaires – 1086.8

61. Pereira – 822.5

Complete top 30 of the ranking

1 Palmeiras Brazil 9532.6

2 River Argentina 8934

3 Boca Juniors Argentina 8871

4 Flamengo Brazil 8138

5 National Uruguay 5741

6 Athletico Paranaense Brazil 5348

7 Brazil Guild 4908

8 Peñarol Uruguay 4840

9 Sao Paulo Brazil 4825

10 Olympia Paraguay 4692

11 International Brazil 4560

12 Fluminense Brazil 4502

13 League of Quito Ecuador 4302

14 Atlético Mineiro Brazil 4202

15 Santos Brazil 4149

16 Independiente del Valle Ecuaodr 4129

17 Libertad Paraguay 3853

18 Independent Argentina 3805

19 Cerro Porteño Paraguay 3712

20 Racing Argentina 3573

21 Atlético Nacional Colombia 3493

22 Corinthians Brazil 3429

23 Students Argentina 3340

24 Barcelona Sc Ecuador 3245

25 Velez Argentina 2856

26 Colo Colo Chile 2768

27 Bolivar Bolivia 2681

28 Catholic University Chile 2596

29 Defense and Justice Argentina 2593

30 Emelec Ecuador 2569

Conmebol 2024 Ranking

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO