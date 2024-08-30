Millionaires must give you back a complicated moment in the Betplay League, But injuries seem to be another obstacle facing the team led by thel DT Alberto Gamero, who has been heavily criticized in recent weeks.

The Ambassador comes from losing 2-1 against Golden Eaglesin Sincelejo, after 23 days of work without competition. The team’s performance is not convincing and the pieces still do not fit on the playing field.

Mackalister Silva Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME. Share

Mackalister Silva has a muscle injury

To the innumerable difficulties one more is added, David Mackalister Silva He was injured and will not be part of the Bogota team’s expedition to Villavicencio for the game against Patriotas on matchday 8 of the Betplay League.

The experienced midfielder from Bogota suffered discomfort during training on Thursday and did not complete the session. This Friday, after medical tests, Millionaires He confirmed that Macka has a muscle injury and will have to stay in Bogotá to recover, a sensitive loss in Villavicencio.

“Millonarios FC informs that the player David M. Silva He had a grade 1 muscle injury in the adductor of the right leg, for which reason, he will not be available for the match against Patriotas. The player is already in the process of recovery,” said the capital team.

The length of time he will be out has not been determined. Mackalister Silva, who will be monitored to see his progress and to determine if he will be in the match against Once Caldas on September 8.

Falcao would return

Although it wouldn’t all be bad news for the Coach Alberto Gamerowho is evaluating the call for Radamel Falcao Garcia after the hand injury he suffered a month ago.

The ‘Tiger’ trained regularly with his teammates and would be part of the squad for the Millonarios match at the Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

The duel against the team from Boyacá could be the key to the team getting out of the footballing slump that it has shown in this League, and which has Alberto Gamero in question, who has not found solutions.

Millionaires is in 13th place in the Colombian League with only 7 points out of 18 possible.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS