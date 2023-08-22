Millionaires still have cracks to fix, he lacks precision to define and he still hasn’t found the football that led him to be champion. But little by little he recovers his memory: This Monday they suffered to beat a seasoned Once Caldas 2-1.

The formation of this Monday was the closest to that of the best moment of Millonarios last year, but it was only enough then to win the Colombia Cup. The only new one, and literally, was Sander Navarro, a 20-year-old winger who is just playing in his third game as a professional.

With the trident Daniel Ruiz, Mackalister Silva and Daniel Cataño, Millos wanted to recover the control of the ball that he has lost in recent months and the first few minutes were good. The team faded away as the minutes went by and Once Caldas, who showed intentions of going to the front, began to complicate it.

Before finishing the first stage, the advantage for Millonarios arrived, with the formula of the last few months, few touches and frontal play: Mackalister Silva’s pitch to Navarro, center of the side and deflection of Andrés ‘Pecoso’ Correa to put the ball into his goal. 1-0 in the least expected way, just as the game was planned.

The score against forced Once Caldas to go forward and Millonarios found space to play the counterattack, a formula with which he has felt more comfortable in recent months. In fact, he did without Daniel Ruiz: Alberto Gamero sent Luis Paredes onto the field. Navarro made it 2-0 in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Éder Chaux, but he did not know how to define.

When Millonarios was closer to extending the lead, Once Caldas equalized with their own formula: from a header from Llinás that remained in the hands of Chaux came a long pass, a cross from Juan David Cuesta and a header from Luis Fernando Miranda, at 12 of the complement.

However, Millonarios once again took the lead with as few touches as possible, ten minutes after Miranda’s goal. A shot from Juan Pablo Vargas found Ómar Bertel projected to attack and ready to put a cross into the area, where Daniel Cataño fell to give a subtle touch to the ball and make it 2-1.

Once Caldas was brave and risked it in search of an equalizer, even understanding that he was exposed to Millos hurting him again in the same way he scored the two goals.

Shortly before the goal, Gamero had taken out Daniel Giraldo and delayed Mackalister Silva to put on Jáder Valencia. And that change had later consequences, because Millos was left without a filter and Eleven began to take advantage of the spaces. Even, in the 89th minute, ‘Pecoso’, launched into the attack, put it in with his head. The action was annulled due to a previous offside.

Millonarios returned to victory and is close to eight, before a fierce batch: on Thursday they visit Cali, on Sunday they receive Nacional, on September 3 they play against Águilas and then the classic against Santa Fe. There is a long way to go in front of.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

More sports news