Daniel Ruiz
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Daniel Ruiz
They lasted almost the entire second half with 10 and tied 1-1 against Cúcuta Deportivo.
OF
Millonarios achieved a difficult qualification to the final of the Colombia Cup, by drawing 1-1 against Cúcuta Deportivo, in a disputed arbitration by Carlos Betancur.
Cúcuta, which had taken the lead with a goal from Jaime Peralta in the 17th minute, saw Daniel Ruiz equalize at the end of the first stage to secure classification.
Millonarios lasted almost the entire second half with 10: Stiven Vega was sent off in the 54th minute.
The blues will defend the title in a new final against Atlético Nacional, which will be played on November 15 and 23. La Dimayor will raffle the local status.
News in development.
