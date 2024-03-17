Millonarios needs to win, he was obliged to win, his recent bad streak will have him on the ropes on each remaining date of the League. But he could not. They barely saved a draw on their visit to Envigado, 1-1, on matchday 12 of the League.

Millonarios once again had absences, injuries that did not leave him alone, he went out to play without men like Leo Castro or Giordana. He put in three top midfielders to win the midfield. However, his plan was affected very quickly, when the home team's first goal arrived.

There were 13 minutes when Hurtado wreaked havoc in the area, Vega was very soft on the mark, the ball fell to Luis Angel Diaz, who took a shot from low, one post, the ball hit both verticals before passing the goal line, while Montero tried to avoid it. It was 1-0.

Millonarios was stunned, Gamero couldn't believe it, defeat was looming again and the crisis was upon us. The task was arduous, controlling the pressure and looking for an equalizer.

At minute 39 the entire blue team breathed. Mackalister Silva He invented a one-two with Carvajal and when he was free to finish he took a kick, with fury, and the ball went in for 1-1.

The numerous blue fans present at the Envigado Sports Center regained their enthusiasm. It was time for the team, with new strength, to go for the necessary victory.

Mackalister had it, but his 'popcorn' header, with the goal at his disposal, was not effective, the ball spiked and went wide.

In the second half the blue team wanted to have the ball, control the rival and create their opportunities. But it wasn't easy. Envigado put all the inconveniences for him.

At minute 58 there was an outbreak of celebration. Alfonzo finished crosswise and the ball went to the back of the net. But an advanced position and the intervention of the VAR extinguished the joy of Millonarios.

To make matters worse, he suffered another injury. The player left with discomfort Jhoan Hernandez. Millionaires entered a zone of distress. At that point, given the difficulty of winning, the best thing was not to lose again.

The clock was passing quickly and Millonarios did not find the formula. He finished the game with the ball in his control but without creating danger. They reached their sixth straight game without a win, but at least they broke the losing streak. The problem is that with 12 points they are still out of the eight. Their next match will be against Deportivo Cali, next Saturday in Bogotá.

