Millonarios may be tired, but he fights until the end. This Sunday, Alberto Gamero’s team finished the longest undefeated match in Medellín in its entire history, 19 dates, and, with the 1-0 in El Campín, took the lead in the B quadrangular.

Millonarios showed all their arsenal to attack, either counterattacking or taking the initiative, in accordance with what Medellín proposed throughout the game. He came out to devour the field, as if he wanted to demonstrate that Thursday’s defeat in the Colombia Cup final against Nacional, although it was a blow to morale, did not divert them from the main objective, which is to repeat the title.

The Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, understood it in such a way that the only thing he touched on the starting roster was the recovery zone, with two changes hand in hand: Stiven Vega and Larry Vásquez for Daniel Giraldo and Juan Carlos Pereira.

Millonarios had to endure enormous pressure from Medellín, which did not let him leave comfortably and even pressed him towards their area, although without creating any danger.

Thus, at the beginning, Millonarios found spaces to attack. But then, Medellín also lowered the pressure and began to play closer to their goalkeeper and leave the ball to the home team. Then, Millonarios found the winning goal in an old-school play, with a pure touch, as they also know how to do and as they did very often in previous tournaments. The ball went from right to left until it found Daniel Ruiz, who threw a cross into the area. Larry Vásquez put his head in and goalkeeper José Luis Chunga, who wanted to keep it, ended up putting it in his goal. At 25, Millos was already up 1-0.



Medellín did not react. Millos now had all the options to increase the score, but Chunga wanted to correct his mistake in the goal and took three other very, very clear balls.

Medellín, without reaction in the second half

The effort left its mark on the visiting goalkeeper, who suffered a blow to his knee and did not appear for the second half. He was replaced by Yimy Gómez. And now Millonarios, with the advantage on the scoreboard and the accumulated effort of the Cup and League, began to retreat and give him the ball to look for a counterattack.

Medellín was light to attack in this match, to the point that coach Alfredo Arias took Edwuin Cetré and Yairo Moreno off the field, and also decided to take a risk by taking out the two brand midfielders, Daniel Torres and Jaime Alvarado. Luciano Pons, who was left alone fighting among the center backs, lost them all with Andrés Llinás.

Millonarios took a second wind and brought in a fresh player, Édgar Guerra, instead of Daniel Cataño. The entire stadium applauded him and thus, the mistaken charge in the tiebreaker against Nacional was left behind. Guerra had two clear ones to increase the advantage: one he missed and the other hit Joaquín Varela and went wide.

The victory leaves Millonarios in first place in quadrangular B, with nine points, and with the option of, adding at the Atanasio Girardot on Thursday, being very close to the final. It was worth the effort.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news