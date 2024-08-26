Millionaires does not react and worries. Millonarios does not show improvement, the time he was without playing did not help. In his visit to Sincelejo, without Falcao García, he started winning and ended up losing 2-1 against Águilas Doradas, in the 7th round of the League. Critical moment for Alberto Gamero.

According to the criteria of

Millonarios must have thought that they were going to have a more comfortable match, given how they started, because they started with the ball at their feet, forward, determined to seek victory, and they started to go for it, but their momentum didn’t last long. It was enough for them to score the first goal, in the 9th minute, when they wove their best play of the entire game and perhaps of the championship.

The team played from left to right, with a nice first touch, until Pereira received the ball and saw Córdoba entering the area out of the corner of his eye. He gave him the ball and Córdoba fired his shot with his right foot, a shot that filtered through the left post that the goalkeeper was covering, who did not dare to get his hands on that ball of fire. 9 minutes and the blue team was celebrating.

But things like this happen to Millonarios, they seem superior and suddenly they lose their cool, as if they were overconfident. The fact is that Águilas, supported by a large fan base that welcomes them as if they were their own in Sincelejo.

Águilas went for the equaliser, they started to build on it, they took longer than expected, they tried with a free kick that Montero saved, but in the 39th minute they celebrated. It was a corner kick. The ball was headed by Pineda and Guillermo Celis was waiting behind him, in a terrifying solitude, nobody in Millonarios was looking at him, and Celis invented a brilliant volley to beat Álvaro Montero.

That’s how they went into the break. With Águilas excited, and Millonarios dejected, aware that the game was starting to get complicated.

In the second half, Águilas finished off the game. At minute 74, Millonarios’ work completely collapsed when the home team scored their second goal. It was a huge, glaring failure in defense, one of those failures that would further irritate coach Alberto Gamero, who was already irritated. Delvin Alfonzo was the one who got tangled up, the ball came to him and he didn’t know what to do with it, as if he wasn’t a seasoned player. It was Mena who tackled him, stalked him, assaulted him, stole the ball from him, left him on the ground, disconcerted, while he centered into the area where Ramos appeared, relentless, to stretch his leg and push the ball into the net, in the midst of the blue confusion, it was 2-1.

But Millonarios had a moment of shame. With 3 minutes to go, there was a defensive lapse by Águilas, a childish foul by Quiñones on Jader Valencia and a penalty, amidst the locals’ protest. The play was reviewed by the VAR due to a possible interruption by Giordana, who was out of position, on an Águilas defender. And it was not a penalty. The blue protest was of no use, Millonarios lost, they are not getting better and the moment is not good.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news