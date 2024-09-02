Millonarios urgently needed a match like this, with a victory, not just any victory, but an impressive one, which would allow the team and each player to shake off the championship, and it was 3-0 against Patriotas on matchday 8, in matches played in Villavicencio. Also, with a goal from Falcao García.

Millonarios arrived in Villavicencio with the clear idea of ​​returning to victory. There, in a foreign home, they received the support of a massive blue fan base. Those witnesses of Falcao’s first goal with that shirt that he loves so much.

El Tigre started on the bench. He was recovering from a wrist injury. He was ready to play, but he had to wait.

Meanwhile, Millonarios, who lost Welch due to injury, began to resolve the match in the first half with a goal from Jader Valencia, in the 40th minute.

The team took the pressure off of itself and went into the break without suffering, without any scares. It didn’t get much further, it wasn’t convincing, but it was already winning.

In the second half, Tigre came out onto the pitch to a standing ovation and was the one who scored the second goal when a ball was thrown around in the area and landed right at him, the most experienced of them all, the predator who was licking his chops waiting for a ball like that. Falcao turned and fired a missile so that nothing and no one could spoil his first goal in the blue shirt.

Then, Daniel Cataño He was in charge of scoring the third goal, which meant the end of a match in which Millonarios did not suffer. They won well, they let their full-backs go, they had good play on the wing. They needed to calm the tide and regain confidence.

