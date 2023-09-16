Millonarios is still outside the top eight of the championship, but has already joined the middle of the table. They did not manage to get into the qualifying zone due to their poor goal difference, but they showed clear signs of recovery by defeating Bucaramanga 2-0, this Friday in El Campín.

Alberto Gamero’s team resolved the match in 25 minutes and played the rest of the time calmly, managing the clock and the advantage, to reach 15 points in the table



One of the most criticized players of Millonarios in recent times, Édgar Guerra, was key to opening the way to victory and giving peace of mind to his team. First, he scored 1-0, at 15 minutes, when he took a bad rebound from Juan Gabriel Marcelín.

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

Then, at 25, Guerra himself stole a ball from Jefferson Mena and left Leonardo Castro in front of the goal to score 2-0, after leaving goalkeeper James Aguirre in the way.

The VAR intervened twice: one was controversial

From that moment on, between Bucaramanga’s resignation and Millos’s calm, the game went downhill a lot. There were only a few specific events due to the VAR: the first, a clash between Misael Martínez and Álvaro Montero that the judges considered serious rough play: a red card for the forward, in a determination with excessive rigor.



The other video referee intervention occurred in a penalty in favor of Bucaramanga due to a foul by Óscar Vanegas against Jork Becerra, but Before, there was an offside by Juan David Rodríguez, according to the interpretation of center back Nolberto Ararat.

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

The entry of Beckham Castro for Guerra, a figure from the first half, once again gave joy to the Millonarios attack. He had barely been on the court for seconds when he almost dropped the ball to Aguirre at an angle. And then, he began to gain space on the side.



In the fifth minute of replacement, Beckham Castro finished off a cross after a pass from Juan Esteban Carvajal, who came from the bench, and scored the final 3-0.

The rigor of the championship, with matches every 72 hours, claimed two other ‘victims’ in Millonarios: first, Andrés Llinás, who complained of lower back pain and was replaced, and then, Jáder Valencia, who left on a stretcher with severe pain on one of his knees.

Millonarios wants to get fully into the fight for classification. On Monday they will have a tough challenge, against Medellín, and then, in their fight to enter the 8, they will be the judge of relegation: they will face, successively, Huila, Envigado and Unión Magdalena.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

