The former Colombian chancellor and journalist Rodrigo Pardo García-Peña He died this Monday in Bogotá at the age of 65, his relatives reported.

Pardo was Minister of Foreign Affairs during the Government of Ernesto Samper (1994-1998), characterized by the distancing with the United States due to the scandal over the penetration of drug trafficking money into the presidential campaign.

He was also Colombia's ambassador to Venezuela and France, as well as presidential advisor on International Affairs to President Virgilio Barco (1986-1990) and vice minister of Foreign Affairs in the mandate of César Gaviria (1990-1994).

As a journalist he was director of the newspaper El Espectador, Cambio magazine and RCN TV news, as well as editorial director of Semana magazine and general editor of El Tiempo.

In addition, Pardo is remembered as a passionate fan of football, specifically of the club Millionaires.



For this reason, this Monday night the ambassador team wanted to remember Pardo as one of his faithful fans.

“Millonarios FC regrets the death of the renowned journalist Rodrigo Pardo. Faithful fan of our team. We raise our prayers for his soul. Strength for his family and friends. RIP,” was the message from the ambassador team on their X account.

