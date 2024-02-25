The night came to Millonarios in Tunja, where he didn't get one: He didn't have a goal, he played poorly and in addition, Patriotas, who were last in the League table, charged him with the only defensive error to win their first game of the year, 1-0, at the La Independencia stadium.

Of dreaming of a victory that would put him back at the top of the table, Alberto Gamero's team is now sinking: it is tenth, with 11 points and with new concerns regarding payroll.

Millonarios recovered important men from the midfield forward: Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Leonardo Castro returned to the starting lineup. But now, the holes were in the defense.

To the absence due to suspension of Álvaro Montero was added that of Andrés Llinás, with a muscular overload. And that, in the long run, would end up weighing on the development of the game.

Beyond that, Millonarios did not look comfortable in Tunja. Patriotas' approach complicated it, the ball was burning and the options were few. In the first stage, there was only one very clear one, the one that goalkeeper Juan David Valencia saved from a shot by Leonardo Castro.

The return of Émerson Rivaldo Rodríguez in place of Jhon Largacha, who had a poor job, gave some joy to Millonarios, who had his best minutes at the beginning of the second half and who, now, made a name for Valencia. But that, added to some serious definition problems, complicated the game.

Patriotas broke a streak: 821 minutes without a goal in the A

Patriotas, who had not scored a goal since being promoted and who had been dry for a few minutes before going to B in 2022, ended up breaking that streak in the 68th minute, with a great assist from Kevin Parra and an advance from Gianfranco Peña to a sleeping Daniel Giraldo to finish and beat Diego Novoa. It took 821 minutes to sing something from Boyacense again in A.

Gamero began to move the team from the middle forward, with the entry of Santiago Giordana and Daniel Cataño. Patriotas was left with 10 players, due to the irresponsibility of Andrés Alarcón, who hit Jorge Arias and caused him to leave the game injured. The referee Alexander Ospina, through VAR, showed him a direct red card, at 72.

Millonarios lasted 13 minutes with numerical superiority, until Óscar Vanegas was sent off for an unnecessary foul far from his area. And the game, 10 against 10, became anything goes, with two teams playing whatever came their way and without great options to score.

Patriotas came out of the queue and Millonarios, now, has to row from behind: they missed the goal, they were left without left backs and the worst: a team that hides behind them, a team that entangles them.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

