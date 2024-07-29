Millonarios continues to struggle with the ball, defending very poorly, and this time luck was not on their side either. In another very poor performance, without Falcao and without Leo Castro, Alberto Gamero’s team deservedly lost against Alianza in Valledupar, a result that leaves them in a very bad position in the standings: just four points in the same number of games.

Millonarios seemed to find the advantage and tranquility very early: Only eight minutes had passed when Daniel Ruiz took advantage of the passivity of Alianza’s recovery zone: he thought, executed and scored: a great goal from 30 meters.

However, the score did not correspond with what Millonarios showed on the field, a team with unproductive dominance, which generated very little from the middle onwards.

Rather, every time Alianza tried to attack, they found the spaces to do so. The backs of Delvin Alfonzo and Danovis Banguero were an invitation to go forward, while, in the middle, neither Félix Charrupí nor Daniel Giraldo provided security.

The home team’s equaliser was expected from the first half, but it only came 9 minutes into the second half when a poor clearance by Juan Pablo Vargas left his teammate in defence, Sergio Mosquera, in a bad position. Gamero put him in the starting line-up in place of Andrés Llinás. The ball fell to Andrés Rentería, who had no problems beating goalkeeper Diego Novoa.

With the 1-1, Millonarios also suffered another dose of bad luck. Leonardo Castro, who was sent off against Nacional, and Radamel Falcao García, who did not travel due to a family problem, were not available for this match. And his third option for forward, Santiago Giordana, ended up injured, without having played much weight.

Gamero had no more forwards on the pitch and ended up making a patch-up: taking out, in addition to Giordana, Mackalister Silva and Danovis Banguero. Kevin Palacios ended up as left back, Daniel Mantilla and Juan José Ramírez were given the mission of creating and Jhon Córdoba ended up as the man up front.

The penalty that gave Alianza the victory against Millonarios

Millonarios never found a way to get back into the game. And Alianza, who had tried all afternoon and evening, finally found the advantage thanks to a penalty: Jesús Muñoz tried to advance close to the line and Palacios brought him down. Misael Martínez, a man of the house, born in Valledupar and recently arrived from the champion Atlético Bucaramanga, threw Novoa off balance and scored the 2-1, at 79.

The only options left for Millonarios on the bench were two regular starters, goalkeepers Álvaro Montero and Llinás, and two holding midfielders, Jovani Welch and Nicolás Arévalo. The latter two came on after the goal, replacing Giraldo and Charrupí, in something that seemed more like desperation than solution.

Millonarios is not doing well. It doesn’t look comfortable, it doesn’t attack well and it defends worse. This Sunday’s defeat, against a team that started the match at the bottom, is a warning sign: either it reacts or it could be building a season to forget.

