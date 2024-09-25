Millionaires The team is counting down the hours until it can play at home again, at the El Campín stadium, which it was unable to use due to the U-20 Women’s World Cup. Today it returns to the stadium to host Jaguares, at the close of the 11th round of the League (8:30 pm, Win Sports and Win + TV).

According to the criteria of

Without Jader or Falcao

The blue team is on the rise, despite the injuries that continue to take their toll. In addition to the already known absence of Falcao García, who is in the process of recovery but will not play for several weeks, yesterday the attacker Jader Valencia joined.

The footballer had been performing well under Alberto Gamero this semester and in fact earned himself a starting spot over names such as Daniel Ruiz, among others. The club detailed what his injury was:

“Millonarios FC informs that the player Jader Valencia suffered, during training, a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of his left leg. The player is already in the process of recovery. His incapacity will be determined according to his evolution.”

Jader Valencia could be out for approximately three weeks, so, in addition to the Jaguares game, he would miss the matches against Envigado, Deportivo Cali and Fortaleza and could return for the capital derby against Santa Fe or for the game against Pasto, in the best case scenario.

To win in El Campín

Alberto Gamero Photo:Efe Share

Millonarios, in any case, is regaining ground and strengthening its game, with the recent away win against La Equidad 1-3 and the draw in Manizales with the leader, Once Caldas. The team’s play has been more fluid, partly due to the good level of midfielder Daniel Cataño, who is establishing himself as the brain of the team.

“I’m happy to be back in Bogotá. I see that the team is doing better. It’s going to be very good for us. We’re going to have three more games here. It’s important to get the points we need to settle better in the table. We’re coming out of a tough nut to crack. Playing here is satisfying, and even more so with the people who support us,” said Alberto Gamero after the match against La Equidad at the Techo stadium.

Millonarios has 14 points and remains in the top eight, with a game pending against América. Jaguares is having a bad season and is second to last, with just 6 points. Millonarios’ most recent game at the El Campín stadium was a loss against Nacional, so today they must impose their home strength to continue climbing.

SPORTS

More sports news